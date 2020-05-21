The Cumberland County Board of Education plans to offer newly appointed Director of Schools Ina Maxwell a three-year contract with a salary of $107,000.
They plan to meet again tonight to review and consider a final draft of the contract before offering it to Maxwell following multiple changes to the contract Maxwell proposed.
Maxwell proposed a four-year term, the maximum contract length state law allows the board to extend to a director of schools.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he preferred a three-year contract with the option to extend the contract one year, especially in light of an election in August for four seats on the board.
“I don’t think it’s fair to them for us to say, ‘OK, you’re going to have to have this specific director for the entire time you’re in your term,’” Inman said.
The board agreed to offer a three-year term.
Under compensation, Maxwell had proposed a starting salary equivalent to what current Director of Schools Janet Graham was set to earn this year, $109,778.
Inman suggested a starting rate of $105,000.
Graham started at a rate of $105,000. She also was not permitted to take part in salary increases for school system employees until her third year in the role.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, suggested an offer of $102,000. While Maxwell has supervisory experience, he noted she had not served as a principal before.
“She’s coming in fresh, and I appreciate that,” he said. “I’d offer a proposal of $102,000 and let her work her way up as she acclimates to the job.”
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said, “We hired her to do the job. If she’s going to be taking on the additional duties of the director, she should be compensated as the director.”
She suggested taking Graham’s starting salary, $105,000, and adding a 2.5% cost of living adjustment for a starting salary of $107,625.
The contract would not include the proposed 2.5% salary increase for school system personnel in the 2020-’21 fiscal year.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said the board needs to look closely at its salary schedule for countywide supervisors. There are at least two supervisors “pushing $100,000 a year.”
“The director needs to make more money than them,” Brock said. “But their salaries have increased at a rate that should never have happened … I hope the budget committee looks at a way to redesign central office staffing so that we’re not spending so much on supervisors.”
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, noted Graham had taken the job at a salary $10,000 below what prior Director of Schools Donald Andrews had been paid. She supported Safdie’s proposal.
Brock and Karge both said the director should make more than the supervisors who report to her.
“I don’t want a director who’s only making $2,000 more than the supervisor below her for what she’s going to be doing,” Karge said.
“She needs to make more money than a supervisor. Absolutely,” Brock said. “I would really like to see the director, with all of the duties, with the absolute responsibility and every finger in the county pointing toward her, I would like to see her compensated better than a supervisor.”
The board agreed to a $107,000 salary offer.
Other changes to the proposed contract include:
•Paying membership dues in professional organizations when the board requires the director to belong to an organization, specifically the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents, with the board to consider membership in the AASA, The School Superintendents Association, a national organization providing professional development programming
•Changing the date the board must act to extend the contract to March 31, 2023, instead of Jan. 31.
•Removing a clause to refer items to the director of schools, as that is covered by board policy
•Removing a proposal to require six month’s compensation if the board removes the director “for cause,” and reinstating a clause allowing the board to transfer the director to another position in the school system
•Prohibiting disparagement by either party should the board end the contract without cause
