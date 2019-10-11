The Cumberland County Board of Education will consider a three-year contract renewal for Director of Schools Janet Graham’s contract when it meets Oct. 24.
The contract committee for the board recommended the extension during a June meeting.
Graham was hired as director of schools in 2016 with a three-year contract. In May 2018, the board extended her contract until June 30, 2020.
The Chronicle received notice the item would be included on the monthly agenda Oct. 9.
Under state law, the board cannot extend the contract beyond four years. However, they can negotiate a new contract. The contract the committee proposed mirrors Graham’s existing contract except for the starting pay, which was adjusted to account for the 2.5% raise school employees received in the 2019-’20 budget. That brings Graham’s annual salary to $109,778.
Under the terms of the current contract, the board must take action to extend or renew the contract by Jan. 31, 2020. Otherwise, the board’s inaction serves as notice it does not intend to renew the contract.
The board will meet Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
