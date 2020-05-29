Jim Inman, 1st District representative, objected to items on the board’s agenda that had not first been discussed by the board’s budget committee.
The board referred multiple budget amendments and a strategic compensation plan to the committee, though some items need action by the full board ahead of the June 30 end of the fiscal year. That meeting will take place Monday at 5 p.m., followed immediately by a special-called meeting of the board. The meetings will take place electronically and be posted to the school system’s website for the public to view.
“I’ve got specific questions on several of these [budget amendments] and I think they can be handled better if we did it in the budget committee,” Inman said.
His motion was supported by Stace Karge, 9th District representative.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said, “We will need to meet as soon as possible. The county commission regular budget committee meeting is Tuesday. In order to get on the county commission’s agenda in June, we need to have these decided before that meeting on Tuesday.”
She explained the school system cannot have any line item within the budget end the fiscal year with a deficit — even by a few cents.
Inman said, “Go ahead and ask to have it on the agenda. All I’m asking for is to look at very specific items. We need to go ahead and ask to be on their agenda because we’re going to pass this in some form or fashion. I think we need to be doing this by the committee system and the budget committee has not reviewed any of these.”
Budget amendments on the agenda included a year-end amendment moving $332,467 from various budget lines, ranging from moving $89,000 in medical insurance money to pay for textbooks to moving $15 from health insurance to life insurance premiums.
A second year-end budget amendment moved $184 ranging from $173 in contracted services to pay for overages in software, instructional supplies and life insurance. Two of the lines needed $1 moved.
In the cafeteria budget, which is separate from the school’s general purpose budget, amendments totaled $132,576, including $2,000 in donations and $2,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. The largest amendment, $37,363, moved money from the fund balance to purchase equipment.
Another amendment, which was presented to the budget committee, moved $669,409.08. It is required by state auditors and uses the school system’s fund balance. The amendment does not represent additional spending, however. It represents a change for when the payments are reflected in the budget, Harris said.
“We said we paid for them in the 2018-’19 budget,” Harris said.
But the payments weren’t made that fiscal year, and auditors require the payments be reflected in the 2019-’20 budget.
Inman did not specify which items he needed to be reviewed. Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked if his questions could be resolved by speaking with Harris.
“I’ve just got questions, and I’d prefer to do it during the budget committee,” he said.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, “If we approve the budget, but then later, we want to move some monies around or there were specific areas of that budget that we would like to change, is that possible?”
Harris explained the board — and the county commission — adjust the budget throughout the year based on additional revenue or expenses in specific areas.
“About every month, we’ll have one or two budget amendments,” Harris said. “That’s moving some money around.”
Brock said, “If the budget committee can meet and can stay informed, we wouldn’t be faced with a last-minute vote. That committee would have already vetted everything and had the opportunity to share some information and some insight. Last-minute surprises are not pleasant.”
Harris agreed. However, she added the difficulty is determining where each line of the budget will end on June 30 more than a month in advance.
“Unfortunately, this type of resolution, it’s just the nature of what they are. We’re trying to predict today where we’ll end on June 30,” Harris said. “It’s one of the most difficult tasks of the year, coming up with these projections. Information is changing and updating.”
Documents for items to be considered by the board are posted online at the school system’s website, ccschools.k12tn.net, under the tab for the Board of Education on BOE Connect.
The agenda, released May 22, included much of the financial information the board was to consider May 28. However, Harris noted there had been new information on some items just that morning, requiring the second year-end amendment.
Harris said, “I apologize. It’s just the nature of it.”
Brock thanked Harris for her efforts.
“I think what I’m trying to say is, some of the divisions that have an influence on the budget that come to you and want to make changes, I think those are the areas I am most concerned with. You have to operate on the latest information, and you do an outstanding job,” Brock said.
Inman agreed to amend his motion to allow a vote on the amendment required by state auditors to move forward during the meeting. The board voted unanimously to refer the other budget amendments to the budget committee for further discussion.
The board then voted unanimously to approve the budget amendment for prior year payments.
Inman also requested the strategic compensation plan be referred to the budget committee for discussion.
“I’d like to have some more explanation on some of the specific details, and I think we can do that better in a budget committee meeting,” Inman said.
He moved to send the item to the committee, supported by Brock.
Chief Academic Officer Rebecca Wood said the plan must be submitted to the state each year.
This year’s plan included continuation of the county’s pay scale that pays teachers by years of experience and educational degrees.
The plan reserves $3,000 for two teachers hired for “hard-to-staff” positions in the 2019-’20 school year, but discontinues further hiring bonuses. Wood said the program had not worked as well as initially hoped.
Most of the funding, $96,800, goes to pay teachers for taking on additional work, like lead teachers in schools, reading textbook leaders, chairpersons of school improvement plans the school-wide positive behavior support team. Other roles include district professional development presents, primarily kindergarten teachers presenting the On My Way to K kindergarten readiness program for families, and portfolio peer reviewers.
Overall, there are 248 positions paying a stipend of $400. Portfolio reviewers are paid $500; however, the plan states that is reimbursed by the state.
“This plan is very similar to last year’s plan because we were not able to meet together,” Wood said.
The plan includes 12 positions for school-level IT leads. Wood said these individuals provide technical support at the schools, take care of school websites and help teachers implement new technology in the classroom.
Principals appoint teachers to the roles. Wood said there are a few, but not many, teachers getting multiple stipends.
“We have to get the work done. This is an opportunity to reward those teachers who take on that responsibility,” Director of Schools Janet Graham said.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, said the positions included for stipends had been volunteer positions when she taught.
“We knew that we had to get it done. Now, the teachers are being compensated for those positions,” she said. “There is a lot of work that goes in if you happen to be the head of one of these committees.”
Brock asked, “Is this mandated by the state? Are the dollar amounts mandated? Are the number of positions mandated? Or are these developed locally?”
The plan was first developed in 2014 when the state began requiring a strategic compensation plan. The state provides about $100,000 annually for strategic compensation.
The funds are included in the budget proposed for the 2020-’21 fiscal year.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, asked if Inman’s questions could be answered during the meeting of the board as the school’s budget is set to go before the county budget committee June 4.
Inman said, “I’m not questioning the validity of the program. It’s a great program. We help our teachers out with doing extra duties. I’ve just got specific questions about the way it’s being used.”
He said the amount would be the same, requiring no changes to the budget.
“I believe this ought to have been brought before the budget committee. If we’re going to do everything by committee, like we’ve been doing, I think this should have been brought before the budget committee before the full board,” he said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
