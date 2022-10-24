The school board’s Building and Grounds Committee approved Upland Design Group’s design for the planned CCHS Auditorium at an Oct. 18 meeting.
At more than 26,000 square feet, this auditorium plan is estimated to cost around $10 million and take about 18 months to build. Director of Schools William Stepp said the board currently has $9.2 million budgeted toward this project.
“This [project] is large enough that we’ll get a lot of interest in contractors on it. It’s a clean project, versus a nasty renovation. There will be a lot of interest in that regard. That always helps us on the bidding,” said Kim Chamberlin of Upland Design Group, who presented the revised design at the meeting.
Chamberlin his firm held several meetings with CCHS staff to get an idea their needs for this facility. He noted that there was a generally positive consensus toward Stone Memorial High School’s auditorium, leading Upland Design to conclude that they build the CCHS auditorium similar in size and design to Stone Memorial’s.
This design for the auditorium has a 3,570-square-foot stage and seats 1,182 people, with 11 additional seats for those with wheelchairs. The design also includes a lobby, ticket booth, concessions, a sound booth, restrooms, two dressing rooms, costume and scene storage, scene construction and corridors for circulation.
“We’re proposing to use a little bit of Crab Orchard stone to be able to tie into the existing building,” Chamberlin said, before clarifying that having the entire facility built from Crab Orchard stone would be unsuitable from both a visual and economic standpoint.
“What we’re proposing is another masonry material, probably brick on the lower areas on sides. They complement the Crab Orchard stone. And then, up at the top areas, an insulated metal panel,” Chamberlin added.
“It has turned out remarkable, and I am very pleased,” said Teresa Boston, board chairman.
Chamberlin also noted in his presentation that previous plans for this auditorium from more than a decade ago originally had the idea to have the auditorium in the parking lot facing Miller Ave.
“Talking with the staff, one of the discussions that came up was that maybe didn’t make as much sense, because that was where the facilities are within CCHS — the choir room, the band room. Those things are all on the stadium side of the building,” Chamberlin said.
With these concerns in mind, Chamberlin stated that both there staff and Upland Design Group felt that the optimal location for the auditorium would be between the school’s main building and the football stadium behind the school.
This plan, however, would require removal of at least two of the eight tennis courts in this part of the campus. In an April meeting, maintenance supervisor Mary Kington said four of the tennis courts at CCHS are beyond repair, with two being worked on and two in good shape.
“The tennis courts that are there right now obviously have a lot of issues, and we know that they’ve got to be replaced at some point in the future,” Chamberlin. “Talking with the staff again over there — they really didn’t feel they needed eight tennis courts. Six would be sufficient.”
Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, asked if the tennis courts that would be removed were the more damaged of the eight courts.
Boston responded that it was her understanding that the six remaining courts would be eventually removed either way, despite the courts to be removed for the auditorium being the two in relatively good shape. Chamberlin affirmed this, saying that resurfacing the damaged tennis courts is impossible at this point.
“They cannot be salvaged,” Boston agreed.
Another concern about the auditorium’s placement was parking. In the Upland plan, 69 parking spots would be lost to build the auditorium, leaving 627 spaces, which Chamberlin said both the staff and Upland Design Group find to be sufficient.
Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, asked if the new building would cut into the traffic flow at the school. Chamberlin responded that this plan would not intrude on the drive facing Fourth St. that is used to navigate this area of the parking lot.
Another plan approved at the committee meeting was the South Cumberland Elementary addition, which is estimated to cost about $2 million.
The addition would add six classrooms to the building in order to eliminate the need for portables. Each classroom is estimated to be about 800 square feet, four in the upper-grade wing of the building and two in the lower-grade wing.
This addition will also include renovations to all of the restrooms and the floor of the kitchen.
Upland Design Group is also proposing the addition of an ADA-compliant bathroom for the building. This addition would take about 14 months to complete.
Both of the bid processes for these plans were approved unanimously by the Building and Grounds committee, and will be discussed further at the full board meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Central Services building.
