At one time, the Cumberland County Board of Education offered the public the opportunity to address the board during monthly meetings.
Those appearances were put on hold in March, when restrictions on gatherings and social distancing requirements moved meetings of the board to a virtual format.
But the board took steps to clarify its policy for how members of the public can reach out to their elected representatives with the first reading of proposed changes to policy 1.404, appeals to and appearances before the board, approved at the Oct. 22 meeting.
Under the policy, members of the public can request items to be part of the board agenda or speak at the beginning of regular monthly meetings.
Appearing before the board without notice requires signing up on a form prior to the meeting. Delegations are asked to select one individual to speak on their behalf, and comments are to be limited to three minutes.
Individuals seeking to place an item on the agenda for consideration by the board must submit a written request eight working days before the meeting. The request should include supporting documentation. The executive committee — the director of schools and chairman of the board — must then approve the request for the item to be on the agenda.
If approved, individuals will be recognized and given time to speak when their topic of interest is addressed.
The chairman can recognize individuals if he or she chooses, and a majority vote of the rest of the board can overrule the chairman’s decision.
Karge questioned if the policy should include a caveat that appearing before the board was contingent on social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.
Brock said, “Any policy that cannot be carried out as written, we have permission to do the best we can. If we ever do open up and can have multiple people here, we’ll do it.
“If we have it like this, the policy will not have to be rewritten at a later date, whenever that may be.”
Later in the meeting, Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said discussions were ongoing on using money left over from the Martin Elementary renovation to purchase and install sound equipment in the school’s Little Theater.
“I felt it would be nice if, when we start having to open up our meetings, that we could go to Martin and have a meeting where we could all spread out,” Inman said. “I don’t think we’re ready to vote on this.”
That item is also waiting on a recommendation from the board’s budget committee, which has not met since committees were established in late September.
Karge said there were also instances where people speaking during public comments exceeded three minutes.
“We highly recommend there be consistency in that,” Brock said. “If a person does not feel that they have adequately represented their interests, they can go to the first part of that policy and ask to be on the official agenda where there would not be that time limit.”
The policy was approved on first reading.
Other policies approved on first reading were:
•Student Disciplinary Hearing Authority, policy 6.317, stating the DHA will hear appeals of students who have been suspended for more than 10 school days. It lays out the process for requesting the appeal and appeals of decisions by the DHA, including appeals to the board
•Suspension/Expulsion/Remand, policy 6.319, to state students may be suspended or expelled from attendance at school and any school activities, providing principals discretion based on the severity of the offense. The policy also outlines the process for suspending students and notification required to be provided parents or guardians. It also addresses in-school suspension, suspensions of five days or longer and suspensions of longer than 10 days
Policies approved on second and final reading were:
•Zero Tolerance, policy 6.309, to comply with changes in state law, such as itemizing zero tolerance offenses as: bringing to school or being in unauthorized possession of a firearm on school property; unlawful possession of any drug on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event; aggravated assault; or an assault that results in injury of a teacher, principal, administrator or other school employee or school resource officer. These offenses are to be punished with the student being expelled for at least one calendar year unless the Director of Schools modifies the punishment
•College Level Courses, policy 4.205, to simplify the introduction, stating students can take college-level courses for college and high school credit. Courses count toward grade point average and class valedictorian or salutatorian. Middle college, which allows high school students to earn an associate degree while enrolled in high school, does not go toward valedictorian or salutatorian determinations
•Family Life Education, policy 4.213, to include instruction on the prevention of dating violence in family life education
•Alternative School Programs, policy 6.319, to include reasons for removal from alternative school or additional offenses during the student’s suspension or expulsion period
•Reporting Child Abuse, policy 6.409, requires a child abuse coordinator and alternate child abuse coordinator be appointed at each school, to ensure school personnel complete annual training in child abuse identification and prevention. Personnel who have reason to suspect child abuse, sexual abuse or neglect are required to report that to the coordinator, the Department of Children’s Services and law enforcement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.