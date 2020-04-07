The Cumberland County Board of Education decided to pause its search for a new director of schools until after the state's stay-at-home order expires April 14.
Eleven individuals applied for the position by the March 25 deadline, with four local candidates.
"I'm not certain that we can effectively conduct interviews through Zoom, but I am open for discussion," said Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, during the Thursday meeting held via video conference. The meeting was also streamed live on Facebook for the public.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, said the board had to interview candidates, either through video conferencing or in person but observing social distancing.
Boston said, "At this point, we are not encouraged to have anyone with a meeting over 10 people. There's nine of us."
BOE Attorney Earl Patton cautioned the board against choosing a course of action that was too different from the process outlined in board policy. Policy 5.801 says director of schools interviews "shall include meetings with various staff and community groups and an interview with the entire board if possible."
Boston said, "I don't see how we're going to accomplish that until we see what the governor is going to do with this stay-at-home order."
She said the board could wait to determine the next step after the stay-at-home order expires April 14.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, suggested scheduling interviews for the first week in May.
"Just to give everybody a heads up, and let them understand it may very well have to be canceled. But at least we would have something in place if we can," he said.
Boston said the four local candidates — Scott Maddox, Ina Maxwell, Dan Schlafer and Darrell Threet — were easily accessible to the board for interviews.
"I think we had agreed to interview local candidates prior to interviewing anyone from out of town or out of state," she said.
"I certainly think in two weeks we can set up interviews, once we determine what the governor is going to do."
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, agreed the logistics of interviewing local candidates would be more manageable.
Boston said, "Hopefully this pandemic will have peaked and we can move forward. If it has not, then we're going to have to revamp and determine how we're going to proceed."
