Just a few months after a property was released from a complaint by the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board, members agreed to move forward with a new complaint.
“In my opinion, it’s getting worse,” Nancy Hyder, chairman of the committee, said during the Aug. 17 meeting of the board, sharing photos from the past three months.
Neighbors complained in January about the condition of the property. But the occupants cleaned up trash and by March the board voted to close the complaint. In July, neighbors returned saying trash was spreading throughout the neighborhood along ditches and waste from the large number of dogs were causing a health issue.
“The stink of the poop, the rodents, the trash that is going onto adjacent properties … enough’s enough,” said a neighbor during the July meeting of the board.
County Attorney Philip Burnett said there had been difficulty serving the property owner with the notice of complaint, the first step in the process.
Attempts to serve the owner through the mail were unsuccessful. An officer with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office made three attempts to serve the owner but was unsuccessful.
Burnett said the officer had reported just prior to the meeting Aug. 17 that he had talked with the owner, who said she had been out of town, and made arrangements to serve the notice of complaint that week.
Once served with the notice of complaint, the owner has 10 days to reach out to Hyder to communicate plans for addressing the concerns.
If there is no complaint or no effort made to resolve the complaint, the committee can find the property in violation of the county’s property standards.
“This group has limited power, but we can move quickly if the group wants to do that,” Burnett said.
After 10 days, the board agreed to review photos and consider issuing a violation without waiting until it reconvenes Sept. 21.
Another neighbor asked, “What does it take to condemn a house?”
Burnett said, “You can’t. Not in the county.”
He said the state fire marshal could possibly require some repairs or condemn a property.
“But as you drive around Cumberland County, you’re going to find how many properties that’s worse than the one you’re talking about,” Burnett said.
The notice of violation would also have to be served. That would require some type of action by the homeowner within 10 days — once served.
After that, Burnett said he could then file suit. If the court were to find the property violates health and safety standards, the judge could impose fines up to $50 a day.
The fines are added to the property tax bill.
“I’m going to be conservative. You’re looking at six weeks before a lawsuit could be filed,” Burnett said.
Oakley Dr. is in a neighborhood with deed restrictions. Burnett said the neighbors could file their own lawsuit against the property for violating the deed restrictions and property standards attached to the property deed.
“We don’t have inspectors. All these guys are volunteers. We don’t have an office. Nobody is paid. And we have to work on those 10-day notices,” Burnett said. “You can sue them today for nuisance or violations or restrictions.”
In other action, the board voted to keep a complaint open on Wabash Lane in Lake Tansi.
“It looked better to me,” Hyder said of the property that had been littered with trash the month before. “We’ll leave it open a month or so. It’s sad the same ones keep coming back.”
Sheryl Webb suggested leaving the complaint open a few months to ensure the property remains cleaned up.
“If we close it, we have to start over,” she said.
It’s the second time the committee has fielded a complaint on the property. It took several months to serve the property owner, who is not the person living at the property, notice of the complaint.
“You have not formally found a violation,” Burnett said. “You can keep it on your agenda and, a few months out, if it’s back the way it was, you can violate them.”
It was the same at Sligo in the Breckenridge area. Much of the garbage was gone, though Clark noted there was an inoperable vehicle at the property and debris behind the residence — though that could be another lot, he said.
Burnett has struggled for several months to locate the owner, who was listed on the tax records as living at the residence. He said he was able to find her and, “She said, ‘I’ll get it cleaned up,’ and she did.”
Hyder suggested leaving the complaint open another couple of months, as well. She noted she has not heard from the people who filed the complaint in several months.
The owner of a building on Ivey Rd. appeared to answer questions from the committee. Some work has been done to clean up the property, including picking up trash and spraying weeds. No trespassing signs installed to warn people away from the structure and the building has been boarded up.
“I know it needs to come down,” she said. She plans to tear it down in the winter and salvage what she can from the old homeplace.
“It’s not abandoned,” she said. “We do go up there and if there’s anything we see, we investigate.”
Hyder asked the owner to communicate with her and let her know when the building is torn down. The committee will not require further communication unless the status of the property changes.
The committee will remove properties on Hwy. 68 and on Bent Tree Dr. from its agenda. Both properties are scheduled to be placed on the delinquent tax sale scheduled for 2023.
