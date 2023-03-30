Members of the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board recommended the town of Pleasant Hill form its own board to handle complaints regarding property within the town’s borders.
Pleasant Hill Mayor Don Dowdey said he was exploring options to encourage residents of the town to take care of property situations that can pose a danger to the community. He had proposed a mutual agreement with the board charged with handling complaints about dilapidated or abandoned homes or property with trash or debris that is causing problems such as attracting pests to the community.
“We’ve had four incidents. Three we’ve been able to deal with,” Dowdey told the board during the March 22 meeting. “We’re usually able to handle these on our own.”
But Pleasant Hill does not collect city property taxes. It operates on state shared taxes and revenue from the stores within its borders collecting sales tax.
“We can’t put a lien on a property,” Dowdey said, noting that was one avenue the health and safety standards board has to force cleanup of a property. “All of our polite things have had no effect. You have a stick we don’t have.”
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner and chair of the board, said the board does not handle complaints within a municipality, such as the city of Crossville, which has its own codes enforcement office, or Crab Orchard or Pleasant Hill. To do so, it would need a mutual agreement with those cities.
“But if we get a complaint, we have to have a joint meeting,” Hyder said.
She discussed the options with County Attorney Philip Burnett, who was unable to attend the meeting.
“He said it may be easier to set up your own board,” Hyder advised. “You may be able to do more on your own.”
The board has used liens to either recoup money spent by the county to clean up a property. The tax liens come due with annual tax billing or are paid when the property is sold.
Hyder recalled on three instances in the past 20-some years that the panel had placed a lien against a property.
The board can also file a civil suit against a property owner to enforce fines of up to $50 a day for violations. It has filed one such suit.
“We don’t use that much,” Hyder said.
Dowdey said he would take the matter back to his council to determine next steps. Hyder said the county would be happy to share its procedures, forms, documents and authorizing resolutions, should Pleasant Hill need those to move forward.
In other business, the board voted to send a letter notifying owners of property on Robin Court of a complaint. The property includes an abandoned mobile home surrounded by scattered debris. Hyder said she observed broken glass that could be hazardous.
The address listed for the owners is the same as the abandoned property, which will complicate sending the letter.
The property complaint process begins with a written complaint signed by three property owners or residents from within a 250-yard radius of the subject of the complaint.
Property owners within a property owners association are to first address issues with their property or homeowners association, which often include property restrictions and covenants.
