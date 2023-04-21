Last year, 1,835 children were impacted by 734 child abuse cases in Cumberland County.
To honor April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Cumberland County Blue Ribbon Committee hosted its 17th annual Blue Ribbon ceremony April 16 at the county’s Community Complex.
Director of Schools William Stepp, a keynote speaker, discussed the school district and its employees’ commitment to creating a safe space for kids.
“It’s not a perfect world; we deal with different scenarios and situations all the time,” Stepp said. “Our adults are the ones who mitigate the risk factor from high to low. They do a phenomenal job. Everything from classroom doors staying locked while they’re doing instruction—that’s the kind of stuff that mitigates that risk.”
Stepp lauded Bo Magnusson, the school district’s emergency management director, for his work with EMAs, the police and the sheriff’s office to keep the schools safe.
He also outlined what he plans to do in the future to enhance not only school security, but adequate counseling for students in need by employing more Safe Schools counselors and social workers.
“We’ve got to work with the community as a partner,” Stepp said. “Top priorities with the district and community is just us working as partners to make sure we’re doing the absolute best for every child in this county. And I can assure you, the employees of Cumberland County Schools are amazing and they love these children.”
Denise Weaver, a therapist with Crossville Counseling Center and executive director of Jonah’s Joy Home for Children, also spoke.
“We would be remiss if we did not go over some really important signs and symptoms of child abuse, because why we’re here today is to recognize what it is that we need to look for,” Weaver said. “You are our eyes and ears.”
Weaver explained that individually, potential signs of child abuse could be attached to something else, such as poverty or food insecurity, but looking at everything collectively helps to determine whether a gut feeling has a basis.
Signs/symptoms of abuse Weaver listed include:
• Unexplained injuries, such as bruises and burns on the body
• Behavioral changes, such as the child being anxious, depressed, withdrawn or aggressive
• Re-emerging behaviors that have not been exhibited for a while; this includes a child returning to sucking their thumb, wetting the bed, fear of strangers/the dark
• Reports of very conflicting stories between a child and their parent/guardian (including why the child may have injuries, why they may have been absent from school, etc.)
• Discipline in the home that seems to be more harsh than it should be—not exclusively corporal punishment, but “odd” punishments
• Fear of going home, avoiding home and instead staying late at school or at a friend’s home
• Changes in eating patterns: gaining or losing weight excessively, begging for/stealing food at school
• Nightmares, trouble falling asleep, falling asleep in class
• Lack of school attendance
• Lack of personal hygiene, lack of medical care or weather-appropriate clothing
• Risk-taking behavior, including drugs and/or alcohol, carrying a weapon
• Inappropriate sexual behaviors, exhibiting overtly sexualized behavior and/or language
• Age-inappropriate sexual knowledge
• Running away from home
• Lack of parental attachment (appears indifferent to a parent or avoids them)
• Extreme behaviors, such overtly compliant or demanding behaviors, passivity or aggression
• Child taking on an adult/parenting role to their younger siblings, or even their own parents
“I hear this all the time in my counseling office and in the community. People say, ‘Well, this thing is going on, let me tell you what’s happening. But, I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, because I’m not sure,’” Weaver said.
Weaver said the best option in scenarios like this is to call the Child Abuse Hotline and to let the professionals determine whether there is a problem.
At the event, students from the elementary and high schools in the district participated in a bumper sticker contest, which nine of the students won ribbons for. The event had face painting and balloon animals for the children attending.
The event also featured other organizations committed to the prevention of child abuse and development of children, including the county health department, eMpower Upper Cumberland, Kids on the Rise, Court Appointed Special Advocates for children, House of Hope, United Fund of Cumberland County, The Eddie Eagle GunSafe program and L.B.J.&C. Head Start.
Report suspected child abuse or neglect in Tennessee by calling the Child Abuse Hotline toll free at 877-237-0004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.