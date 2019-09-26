Another internet service provider is seeking grant funds to provide high-speed internet service to homes and businesses in the southern part of Cumberland County.
Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative is seeking a Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Grant to provide service in the Vandever area between Hwy. 101 and Hwy. 127.
VolFirst is also seeking funds to extend service in an area north of Interstate 40 from Bowman Loop west toward Plateau Rd.
Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative is seeking community input and support for their grant application. They ask residents in the area to visit btcfiber.com/cumberland and complete the survey.
Their project calls for installation of fiber internet in the area.
The Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act provided three years of funding for grants to extend high-speed internet service to underserved areas across the state. The state allocated $20 million for the third round of grants to be awarded in spring 2020.
The grants require service providers to match their funding awards dollar for dollar.
Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative was awarded $701,120 in 2019 to extend service in parts of Rhea County.
The state received 57 grant applications in the 2019 grant cycle, with $62 million in requests and $15 million appropriated.
None of those grant applications included Cumberland County, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said. During a community meeting for the VolFirst grant proposal, Foster said, “When I was running for mayor, the biggest issue I heard about was broadband, broadband, broadband.”
When no one applied for Cumberland County last year, he began talking with providers and state and federal regulators. The problem is maps used to show areas in need of high-speed internet shows much of the county has high-speed service available. The maps are created using data reported by the internet providers.
In March, Foster launched a survey of internet service across the county.
“The providers are telling the FCC what service they’re offering,” he explained at the time. “And if you have the required service of 10 megabytes per second in one address in a census block, the whole census block is considered to have broadband access.”
He expects to release the results of that survey soon. That information should help the county challenge the service maps and improve its ability to garner grant funds.
The grant deadline is Oct. 18, followed by comment and response periods. Grants will be announced in February.
