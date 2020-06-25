Garry Blaisdell, a retired chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, is the new veterans service officer for Cumberland County.
“He comes highly recommended,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the Cumberland County Commission Monday. “We had several very good candidates, but after a lengthy search, Garry Blaisdell was presented for confirmation to the county commission.”
David Gibson, 4th District commissioner, moved to approve the appointment, supported by Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner. The motion was unanimously approved, with Terry Lowe, 5th District commissioner, absent.
The veterans service officer assists veterans and their families in filing for veterans benefits. They answer questions and advise veterans on federal and state benefit programs.
“I’m honored to be the new veterans service officer,” Blaisdell told the Chronicle. “Bill [Ward] has done a fantastic job over the past seven and a half years.”
Blaisdell retired to Cumberland County last year following 22 years with United Technologies Corporation, Pratt & Whitney propulsion division, where he most recently worked as a flight test operations manager.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1977 and was promoted to the highest enlisted grade of Chief Master Sergeant when he retired from military service in 1998. He worked as the senior aircraft maintenance manager at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina at the time of his retirement.
He earned master’s degrees in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle University and human resource development from Webster University and a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Blaisdell will officially begin work July 1.
Bill Ward, who has served in the office for eight years, will retire at the end of June. Ward came to the office as a 32-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having retired as a first sergeant.
“He was actually ready to move on earlier, but agreed to stay with us when the hiring process was delayed due to the pandemic,” Foster said.
Foster and commissioners thanked Ward for his work in the role over the past several years.
“You’ve done a wonderful job for us,” Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said. “We appreciate everything you’ve done for our service men and women.”
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, echoed those sentiments.
“His replacement has big shoes to fill,” Patterson said.
Foster said Ward had helped the county through a difficult time with the veterans service office.
“You helped build a lot of trust,” Foster said. “You made the department respected, and everybody here appreciates that.”
Ward said he is looking forward to retirement, though he intends to remain active in some programs, particularly veterans treatment court.
The Veterans Service Office is located on the first floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., suite 101, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wendy Johnston is the assistant veterans service officer and also holds accreditation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Veterans seeking assistance may call 931-456-0090 or email vaoffice@cumberlandcountytn.gov.
