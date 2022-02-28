Three years ago, Congress and then-President Donald Trump passed the Mission Act, allowing veterans to seek care outside the Veterans Administration in some circumstances.
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, says that law hasn’t worked as intended. She has introduced the Veterans Health Care Freedom Act that would expand access to community-based care for veterans.
“One of the things we kept hearing from the veterans and our veterans service officers is that it’s difficult to get Knoxville or Nashville or Memphis or Murfreesboro,” Blackburn said during a visit to Cumberland County Feb. 18. “They wanted to be able to go in their home community, show their veteran’s card, get the care they need and get it billed back to the VA.”
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, is cosponsoring the legislation with her.
The bill would create a three-year pilot program to improve veteran access to health care in the free market and allow veterans to access primary, specialty and mental health care outside the VA facilities.
The VA would be required to inform veterans about eligibility for care, cost sharing, treatments and providers so they can select providers and treatment plans.
“We have a tremendous amount of bipartisan support and we anticipate that this year we will be able to get it moved through the VA committee. I sit on that committee,” Blackburn said.
Last month, Blackburn and Russ Duerstine, deputy director of Concerned Veterans for America, penned an opinion piece for “The Hill” that outlined concerns with the VA’s compliance with the Mission Act. An investigative report by nonprofit inewsource and USA Today found the VA often overrules doctor referrals for outside care.
There are more than 19 million veterans in the United States, and 5 million veterans have a service-connected disability. More than 9 million veterans receive care through the VA health system.
Blackburn, who was visiting multiple counties in addition to Cumberland County, said other constituent concerns include funding for broadband internet access and legislation to “reign in big tech.”
“You cannot have 21st Century economic development, education, health care or law enforcement without [broadband access,]” she said.
She added one bill she is working on would open up the app market, allowing people to purchase apps directly from developers instead of a third-party platform like Apple or Google.
