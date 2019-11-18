CHRONICLE. July 12, 1956. DID YOU KNOW? That the 1950 U. S. census gives the population of Cumberland County as 18,887? That in the past year 26,000 books, supplied by The Art Circle Public Library in Crossville and the Regional Bookmobile, have been read by Cumberland Countians‚ almost an average of one and one-half books per person? Does not this prove that we USE, NEED and appreciate this public library service? These 26,000 books were circulated from the following book locations: Pilot Knob, 339; Big Lick, 1,206; Westel, 1097; Ozone, 309; Mayland, 556; Oak Hill, 1,258; Woody, 1,616; Grassy Cove 8,224; Crossville, 9,989; Pleasant Hill, 891; Pomona, 412; Crab Orchard (est.) 43. The majority of these books were biography, history, personal and home improvement books. That the 4-H Clubs and Home Demonstration Clubs need this library service for their educational reading program? Many homes
have no books‚ some not even a weekly or daily newspaper. To a book-hungry person, these services are a great blessing. That a library service that makes good books
available, lifts the moral and intellectual level of young people and adults? DID YOU KNOW? That ANY community in Cumberland County which would like to have the Bookmobile visit it, has only to provide a suitable place for books to be left? It doesn’t cost the community anything as long as the County Court makes an appropriation sufficient to maintain the program. The cost per person is less than 20 cents a year. Cumberland County has the use of over $40,000 worth of books through the Regional Library Service. DID YOU KNOW? That IF the County Court fails to provide funds at the July 16th term that this service will be discontinued and all the citizens of our county will be deprived of this worthwhile and
necessary service? The books will be removed from our Bookmobile stations over this county and the benefit of them will go to our neighboring counties foresighted enough to retain their connection with the Regional Library where thousands
of good books are available for distribution among co-operating counties. Citizens of Cumberland County, do you want the library service removed from your county? If we retain these services the County Court will have to vote at the July term to provide funds for it. If you wish to have the Library service continued in your county, please talk to your local representative on the County Court and let him know how you feel about it. Of course, the Squires who voted against your library last year by failing to vote for the necessary appropriation, did not then know all the facts‚ at that time they surely did not realize how essential library service is to the people of this county. We feel sure that the County Court would not want to take a backward step in the wise use of the taxpayer’s money, for the library service is a very vital part of the life of the county. Following are the names of the members of the Cumberland County Court: Fleming Huddleston, G. L. Harris, Glenn Miller, Fred Hassle, A.C. Thurman, T.A. Day, Geo. W. Little, Hugh L. Woody, Harrison Wyatt, Tom Bristol, Ralph Knox, Wade Pugh, R.F. Wyatt, Theo Nealon, Harvey Derrick, Beecher Frazier, Paul Watson.
