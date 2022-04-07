Randall Hopkins — known as Lucky — rides his motorcycle around the gym at Stone Elementary as students cheer.
It’s not your average student assembly.
Lucky and his friends, Robert “Smokey” Lawrence and Chad Cox, are members of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of Bikers Against Bullies — and they had a message for the students at the school: Stand up and speak out.
“Be proud of yourself and who you are — don’t let anybody tear you down,” he said. “If you see a kid who doesn’t have clothes like you or their hair is not like yours, it doesn’t matter. You don’t know what they are like on the inside.”
Bikers Against Bullies formed in 2012 in Montana to education children in the schools and communities about the impact of bullying with a message of respect for others. Since then, it has grown to more than 40 chapters across the nation.
Hopkins said he first reached out to the national Bikers Against Bullying organization in 2018 after talking with a friend about the impact bullying had on their grandchild.
“It took a year to hear back,” Hopkins said, adding the organization had been doing its due diligence to investigate him. “One day, I got a call from the founder.”
He was granted permission to start the Middle Tennessee chapter in 2019.
The COVID pandemic delayed initial efforts to engage with the school system, Hopkins said, but they got to work. They’ve fielded calls from parents concerned about bullying. They’ve offered a sympathetic ear to kids reaching out about bullying they’ve experienced. They’ve even provided escorts to children appearing in court to testify against abusers.
“We are here to help kids, 100%,” Hopkins said.
Earlier this year, he met with the safety committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education and has been in contact with Security Supervisor Bo Magnusson.
Principals began reaching out about how the volunteers — about 20 strong at this time — could help their students. The Stone Elementary event was the first “school invasion” the chapter has held.
The program varies by age. For the younger students, they focus on skits that help the crowd understand concepts like value, empathy and respect. Middle school students will hear about making good choices. High school students may hear more about the impact bullying has on their peers.
“It’s making them think,” Hopkins said.
Lucky gave a student a $5 bill and asked him to crumple it up, throw it around — do everything but tear it in half. When the student handed back the once-crisp bill, Lucky held it up and asked the students how much value that $5 had now — the same value it had before.
“Everyone has value,” he told the students.
Smokey spent part of the program working on a drawing — which became a drawing of stick figures. Stone Elementary students cheered his attempts. Lucky thanked them for that response, noting that the drawing might not be a masterpiece right now, but with practice and encouragement, Smokey could improve his skills — just like every student there.
Another student worked to squeeze all the toothpaste out of a tube and into a bottle. When he was done, Lucky asked if he could put the toothpaste back in the tube.
Just like hateful words, once the toothpaste was out, it couldn’t be put back in.
Hopkins said additional school assemblies are planned for this school year, and he welcomes the opportunity to assist the local schools and local youth. To learn more, find them on Facebook at Bikers Against Bullies USA - Middle Tennessee Chapter.
