A fire that consumed approximately four or five acres of forest on Big Rock near Crab Orchard Sunday was out by Monday morning.
Cumberland County firefighters were first called to the fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
“Our department responded, and we just ensure there were no structures in danger. There weren’t any, and we assisted state forestry,” said Trevor Kerley, Cumberland County fire chief.
The fire was turned over to Tennessee Division of Forestry after approximately 30 minutes.
Jim Dale with the Forestry Division said personnel remained on scene Monday morning.
“The ground was damp, so that kept it from having any major runs,” Dale told the Chronicle. “It may smoke for a little while, but there isn’t anything to worry about.”
He did not have a cause of the fire.
Rain was forecast to move into the area on Monday. Until it arrives, however, wind could be more forceful. Dale encouraged everyone to be aware of the weather and practice an abundance of caution if burning outside.
“Remember to stay with a fire and to make sure it’s out,” he said.
Burn permits are required for anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland. Permits are free and can be obtained by calling 931-484-4548 or visiting burnsafetn.org. The website also includes information on fire safety and items that should not be burned.
