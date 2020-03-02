The Cumberland County Financial Management Committee approved a low bid for four new school buses with camera systems for the school system.
The bid was for a total of $380,060 for four 78-passenger 2020 Thomas Saf-T-Liner EFX school buses with for additional camera systems. Each bus will cost $95,015. The bid was submitted by Mid-South Bus Center of Murfreesboro.
The other bid was for 2021 Blue Bird buses with camera systems at $386,388 and was submitted by Central State Bus Sales of Lebanon.
Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner moved to accept the bid. Her motion was supported by Janet Graham, director of Cumberland County Schools.
It was unanimously approved.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock said the school system is still under consideration for a grant it had applied for to assist with the cost of the buses.
The committee also approved a low bid of $71,072 for a 2020 Chevy Collins special education bus. The low bid was also submitted by Mid-South Bus Center.
It was was unanimously approved after a motion was made by Graham. Graham’s motion was supported by Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner.
Other bids were submitted by Central States Bus Sales at $74,248; and Cumberland International of Nashville at $78,300.
The committee also approved the low bid and purchase of new carpet and installation on the second floor of the Art Circle Public Library.
A low bid of $28,471.53 was approved. The low bid was submitted by Crossville Wholesale Carpet of Crossville. The other bid submitted was $38,700 by Crossville Flooring Center.
The carpet is in squares and some extra replacement squares are included at the bid price.
It was unanimously approved after a motion by Graham. Her motion was supported by Hyder.
All of the items awarded were planned purchases and were included in the 2019-’20 fiscal year budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.