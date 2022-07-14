A Sevier County man who has sat in prison thinking about the guilty plea he entered in December 2020 relating to stolen vehicles and a high-speed pursuit failed in his effort to have his guilty plea set aside.
Brandon John Larimor Prettyman, 23, of Boyds Creek Rd., Sevierville, pleaded guilty in Dec. 15, 2020, to theft of a 2016 Ford police interceptor from Universal Auto Sales in Nashville on Nov. 2, 2020, and pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest at the risk of death for later leading THP troopers and local law enforcement on a two-county pursuit.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie ruled that evidence showed Prettyman entered a knowingly and voluntary plea to an information. In light of an armed robbery conviction on his record as a teen, plus uncharged offenses that could be filed, Prettyman could have received a much harsher sentence.
Prettyman’s court-appointed attorney at the time was Assistant Public Defender Janis Mize. Prettyman was represented in the post conviction relief petition by court-appointed attorney Patrick Hayes.
Hayes opened the hearing by stating Prettyman felt he was pressured into entering the plea after being led to believe he had no other options.
Mize was called to testify, placing Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley in the position of defending Mize while contesting the bid to have the plea tossed.
Mize testified that despite the fast turnaround in the case, she met with Prettyman at the General Sessions Court level and Criminal Court level.
An error relating to the defendant’s identity found in the trooper’s citation was not fatal and could be easily corrected by grand jury action, it was noted.
Mize testified she believed the three-year sentence offer from the state “was an excellent offer” for a Class C felony and fell mid-range on what Prettyman was facing.
Under cross examination from Worley, Mize testified that bypassing action of the grand jury to enter the guilty plea also cancelled a preliminary hearing. Additional charges were dropped when the information plea was entered.
By accepting the state offer, Prettyman avoided additional charges not yet filed like felony reckless endangerment, Mize continued. When entering the plea, Mize said her client was asked by the judge if the two had met to discuss the case on more than one occasion and was asked if Mize had done a good job for him.
Prettyman answered yes under oath to both questions.
Prettyman testified that he found that his name was listed wrong in the trooper’s citation and that he went to the prison law library which got him thinking about filing the post conviction petition.
Worley asked Prettyman if Mize talked to him about additional criminal exposure should the plea offer be rejected and asked, “You agreed to take that offer?” Prettyman replied, “Yes.”
The prosecutor then suggested that the petition filing was in response to being denied release from prison during a parole hearing.
With that, McKenzie ruled there was no evidence that would support setting aside the plea and denied the motion.
