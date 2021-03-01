The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the bid for the first phase of a road improvement project on Hwy. 127 N. from Interstate 40 to near Potato Farm Rd.
Bids were opened Feb. 5 and Jones Brothers Contractors, LLC was officially awarded the project Feb. 23 with a bid amount of $62.9 million.
It’s the first of a multi-phase road project that, when complete, will widen the highway from Crossville to an existing four-lane segment of Hwy. 127 in Fentress County.
This segment of the project includes a four-lane highway with a center turn lane for part of the project.
The other segments are:
•From Potato Farm Rd. to near Hollow Lane, 3.45 miles, widening the two-lane highway with an improved two-lane highway, right-of-way and utility process underway
•From near Hollow Lane to near N. Lowe Rd., 3.05 miles, widening the two-lane highway with an improved two-lane highway, right-of-way and utility process underway
•From near N. Lowe Rd. to near Little Rd. north of Hwy. 62 in Clarkrange, 3.27 miles, widening the existing two-lane highway to four and five lanes, including a new bridge over Clear Creek, construction contract scheduled to be let in second quarter of 2021
•From near Little Rd. to north of Kilby Rd., 3.23 miles, widening the existing two-lane road to a three-lane highway, right-of-way and utility process underway
•From near Kilby Rd. to north of Banner Roslin Rd., 3.5 miles, in preliminary stages of the development process, with environmental studies complete
•From Banner Roslin Rd. to the four-lane section north of Grimsley, 2.9 miles, in preliminary stages of the development process, with environmental studies complete
Jennifer Flynn, community relations officer with TDOT, said the next step is to hold a preconstruction conference to discuss the project with TDOT personnel and other affected parties, like utility companies. Once that meeting has been held, the contractor can begin work.
The target completion date for the project is June 30, 2025.
Work continues on Peavine Rd. in Fairfield Glade, with completion expected in the spring.
TDOT granted Rogers Group Inc. an extension on the project last fall after underground utilities not shown on the plans were discovered. The original completion date of November 2020 was moved to February 2021, but the project is now outside TDOT’s paving season.
“Because the project’s adjusted completion date is in the winter, the contractor will have to wait until spring to put final paving on the project due to TDOT’s seasonal paving limitations,” said Flynn.
“We are looking at completion in spring 2021 because the contractor will need warm weather to place final paving and pavement markings.”
The most recent roadway activity report notes that drivers should stay alert for changing traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph in the work zone. The speed limit within Fairfield Glade remains 30 mph.
The recent weather also gave existing roadways a beating, with potholes along interstates and state highways. TDOT announced it would be using all available manpower to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible over the coming weeks. Cold mix asphalt is being used for repairs at this time. TDOT said it could be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made and full-scale paving may be necessary in some locations.
Motorists should be prepared for short-term traffic delays while repairs are made.
TDOT also reminds motorists it provides several tools to help evaluate traffic conditions, including construction activity or weather-related slow-downs. You can visit www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic on your desktop or mobile device or call 5-1-1 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.
