Last year, the Cumberland County Courthouse got a new roof and the masonry had some maintenance work completed.
Now, attention is turning to the parapet wall — the portion of the front of the courthouse that extends above the roof line with 1905 marking the year it was built.
“If you look right now, it’s slightly out of kilter,” said Adam Sebia, county maintenance director. “It’s slightly leaning toward Main St. It’s somewhat safe, but we need to work on it.”
He explained the project involved removing the masonry blocks one by one and add a 2-inch core that will stabilize the wall and prevent shifting in the future.
“Most masonry work, we can have it done by anybody,” said Sebia. “But this work has to be done by somebody that’s done this receptively, knows the ins and outs.”
It’s a specialized project, Sebia explained. Seiber Restoration LLC of Knoxville submitted a bid of $48,620 for the work.
The company came back in late September and offered a discount if the county would allow them to begin work quickly, saving $4,000.
“We believe this is the sole source provider because it’s specialized work,” County Finance Director Nathan Brock said. “All of us are pretty particular about what happens to the courthouse.”
Sebia said the county had interviewed the company before when it was seeking contractors for the tuck-pointing masonry work this past year.
“Very professional,” Sebia said of them. “They know their stuff.”
The finance committee accepted the bid.
In other business, the committee also approved updates to the county’s fixed asset policy for capitalization.
“Governments have been required to capitalize assets on financial statements for several years now,” Brock explained.
The policy was first approved in 2007 using a $5,000 benchmark for county assets. Brock recommended the panel increase that threshold to $25,000.
“The auditors the last couple of years have mentioned we really needed to update our policy and we had the benchmark too low for capitalization,” Brock said. “It has no effect on the budget, no effect on any expenditure. It’s only how we do our financial statements. And it seems this is where most counties that are our size are going with capitalization.”
There are some exceptions to the $25,000 threshold, such as radio equipment, computer equipment or medical equipment. Before, that had been tracked for equipment with a value of at least $250. Brock recommended increasing that to $1,000.
The panel approved the changes.
