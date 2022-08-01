The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the construction bid for a project on Hwy. 127 S. in the area of the Homestead Tower.
The state also awarded a bid for repairs to the bridges over the Little Obed River on Hwy. 127 N. in Crossville.
The project is a scaled-down design of initial plans to widen Hwy. 127 S. through the historic district.
“The project focuses primarily on improving safety and pedestrian access while preserving the character of the existing triangle greenspace that is of great importance to the community,” TDOT said in a November 2021 press release.
The project begins about half a mile from the intersection with Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 68, where the historic Homesteads Tower stands and extends north to just south of Byrd Creek on Hwy. 127. On Hwy. 68, the project will extend to the area of Burton Rd.
Initial designs call for a traffic signal at the intersection of Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 68. The current traffic pattern that sends vehicles directly in front of the Tower will be changed, moving them to the main intersection point. The area in front of the Tower will become an expanded parking area for the Tower, which houses a museum.
Sidewalks on both Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 68 and a pedestrian crossing on Hwy. 68, just south of the Homestead Elementary exit, are also proposed.
“This new design reduces the risk of potential crashes by lessening the skew of the intersection and decreasing the number of conflict points,” the press release states. “It improves operations for current and future traffic demands, includes sidewalks for pedestrians accessing Homestead Elementary School as well as the Homesteads Tower Museum, and provides additional parking spaces for the museum.”
An earlier project had proposed widening Hwy. 127 from Hayes St. in Crossville 3.7 miles south to Hwy. 68. That project proposed changing the triangle intersection to a T-type intersection at Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 68 and widening the road to four lanes of travel with a center turn lane and a traffic signal at the intersection.
Residents objected to the design, citing the historical significance of the triangle within the former New Deal resettlement community. Original plans by architect William Macy Stanton included Y intersections at several areas within the community, including at the Homestead Tower.
The Cumberland Homesteads was included on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 for its significance in social history, community planning and development and agriculture. The historic district includes 10,000 acres.
The state has already purchased the right-of-way for the project, which is speeding the project timeline.
Bids were opened June 17.
Cleary Construction Inc. was awarded the contract with a bid of $13.9 million.
There is not yet an anticipated start date for the project, TDOT told the Chronicle, as a pre-construction meeting has not been held, but the project is scheduled for completion in June 2024.
Whaley Construction LLC received the $2.3 million contract for repairs to the bridges over the Little Obed on Hwy. 127, in the area of Charleston Plantation. Work is scheduled to be complete in May 2023.
Other road projects in Cumberland County are in various stages of planning or construction. The largest road construction project is Hwy. 127 N. from Interstate 40 to Fentress County. This project is broken into four sections, with construction under way in the first and fourth section.
Utility relocation is in progress on the section from I-40 to near Potato Farm Rd.. The contractor has been working on storm drain installation, placing graded solid rock and filling embankments.
This section of the project includes a four-lane highway with a center turn lane before transitioning to a four-lane divided highway.
Jones Brothers Construction was awarded the project in March 2021 with a bid of $62.9 million. Targeted completion date is June 2025.
Jones Brother Construction also won the bid for the fourth section of the road project, from N. Lowe Rd. to north of Hwy. 62 in Clarkrange. This section includes a new bridge to the east of the existing crossing over Clear Creek.
The project was bid at $85.3 million, with a target completion date of August 2026.
The project will widen Hwy. 127 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with a dedicated center turn lane.
The contractor is beginning utility work along the Cumberland County section at this time.
TDOT said the middle sections of the project, from near Potato Farm Rd. to near Hollow Lane and from near Hollow Lane to N. Lowe Rd., are currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase.
These sections are currently designed as two-lane improved highways. There is not an estimated timeline for bidding these sections of the road project.
Upcoming projects that could impact motorists in Crossville are still a ways out. TDOT notified the city of Crossville it will need to make repairs to the bridges over the Obed River on Hwy. 70 W. and Hwy. 70 N. The work will require closing the bridges to all traffic, requiring detours.
The projects will be bid separately, TDOT said, as Hwy. 70 N. will become a detour for traffic from Hwy. 70 W.
According to TDOT, the earliest possible bid dates for those projects is December 2022 for the Hwy. 70 W. project and fall/winter 2023 for the Hwy. 70 N. project.
