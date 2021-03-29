Sandra Plumm couldn’t believe her luck.
A cardboard envelope with the name of a California research firm in the return address label arrived at her Crossville home. Inside was a check for $1,750, payable to her as a “retainer for consulting services” from another California company, this one specializing in home construction.
Both companies, Plumm’s research revealed, are legitimate businesses.
The check was not.
“People need money right now, and they’re just like, ‘Yeah! Great!’ she said. “Beware. Beware.”
Luckily for Plumm, tell-tale signs of a scam started going off before she followed the instructions to do everything by cellphone, including depositing the check into her bank account.
The check was purportedly written from an account with a California-based bank. It is also legitimate.
One phone number, with an Ocala, FL, area code, was included. Plumm said no one answered when she tried to call. The Chronicle made an attempt Wednesday afternoon. It rang about five times before an electronic message answered with, “The text mail subscriber you are trying to reach is not available. Please leave your message at the tone.”
In Cumberland County, 13,933 active scam reports have been submitted by users on AARP’s scam-tracking website, aarp.org/mone/scams-fraud/. The website is part of AARP’s Fraud Watch Network. Users can sign up for free watchdog alerts, look up and report scams in the area. Its toll-free helpline, 1-877-908-3360, is available 6 a.m.-10 p.m. weekdays to report scams or to seek assistance if money or financial information has been given to a suspected scammer.
The Federal Trade Commission advises those who think they have been targeted by a fake check scam to report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, which shares it with more than 3,000 law-enforcement agencies.
