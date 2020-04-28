After starting with lovely weather Monday and Tuesday of last week, things turn wet for Wednesday and Wednesday night. The stage is set this week for some fantastic weather to end the work week and start the weekend.
The warmest temperatures of the spring will come Saturday and Sunday with highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. With the arrival of May comes warmer temperatures.
A crescent moon along with the planet Venus can be viewed in the western sky after sunset. Jupiter, Saturn and Mars appear together in the southeastern sky around 3 to 4 a.m.
There was a close call with severe weather last Saturday. The storms brought one inch of rain and wind gusts to near 40 mph to Cumberland County.
One severe storm managed to produce an EF-1 tornado in eastern Wilson County. The tornado crossed into western Smith County between Lebanon and Gordonsville and was on the ground for only seven minutes.
The worst damage was reported to have taken place along and south of Interstate 40 (near mile marker 248). A traffic accident on I-40 caused by the tornado resulted in three injuries, but fortunately no fatalities were reported.
After crossing the plateau, the storms produced wind near 80 mph, causing damage in Lenoir City. Our tornado season will last about another three weeks.
