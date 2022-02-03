With employers around the country scrambling to fill positions and frequently offering higher pay, school districts are struggling to find bus drivers, custodians and other non-certified employees in a traditionally low paying job sector. Cumberland County is no exception, routinely issuing a plea at school board meetings for people to fill these positions.
Tuesday morning, the salary committee took a first step toward upping the pay scale for non-certified employees.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said, “I don’t see how you can keep anyone when they can go to Burger King or McDonald’s and make $10 to $12 an hour. I spoke to a young lady last night who worked in the school system for 15 years and barely made $15,000 when she left. She’s working somewhere uptown making twice that. I’m afraid we’ll see more of that unless we do something for the non-certified.”
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said they have to take care of the non-certified employees, noting they’re essentially paying them minimum wage. In the past, paying for insurance helped to compensate for the low pay. With other businesses offering higher salaries to attract workers, he said that no longer offers enough of an incentive.
Kim Bray, director of human resources, concurred with Brock, saying that paying for insurance doesn’t mean a thing to young people.
“They think they’re going to live forever,” Bray said. “They want that check at the end of the week. That’s what they’re interested in.”
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, said the typical course of action is to bring in an outside consulting firm to do a study focusing on job description and pay and how the pay compares to other jobs in the area that might be pulling them away and to school districts similar in size throughout the state.
Bray told the committee that Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, had contacted a firm regarding a study of non-exempt employees and their salaries several years ago and was quoted a price of $30,000. Then came the pandemic, which put any study on hold.
With relaxed restrictions, Bray said they’ve contacted three to four firms, with one of them, Lean Frog Consulting Services, quoting a price of $21,000.
“Anything under $25,000 is good,” Bray said. “They do this as a business. Some of the local school districts have used them.”
Bray said the study would be based on the number of positions in the district rather than the number of employees. It would also provide analysis of job descriptions, pay and placement, and make recommendations for changes.
“They realize we can’t make changes in one year,” Bray said. “They give a scaled approach.”
Harris said the city of Crossville used a similar service in three stages.
“We don’t have the money to do that overnight,” Harris said. “Maybe we have a June and next June implementation or maybe it’ll take five years, given our budget.”
Harris said she hears stories daily from the front lines about good applicants for janitor, teacher’s assistant, nurse and other non-certified positions.
“They’re all in until they hear the pay,” Harris said. “They can drive down the road and see fast food paying more than a lot of these positions.”
Paying for the study, Harris noted, would require a budget amendment, with the funds transferring from a software line that is not ready for purchase to a contract service line.
Brock moved for Harris and Bray to pursue quotes for the study. His motion received unanimous approval. The salary committee will review the quotes before sending a recommendation to the school board for final approval.
