A “hold harmless” provision approved by the Tennessee General Assembly is helping the Cumberland County school system by keeping about $3.9 million in state funds allocated to the local school district.
“It is one-time money,” Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, told the Cumberland County Board of Education budget committee Wednesday night.
The state calculates school funding based on the number of students enrolled the year before. Cumberland County schools served 6,745 students according to an enrollment report from April 13. That’s down from the Feb. 4, 2020, enrollment of 7,207 before COVID-19 shut down schools for the remainder of that school year.
Legislators approved the “hold harmless” bill to ensure schools received at least the same amount of funding in the 2021-’22 fiscal year as received in the 2020-’21 school year.
Harris said principals have been reaching out to families who withdrew from the school system last year, inviting them to return in the 2021-’22 school year.
“Right now, we think about 50% of them are coming back,” she said. “We hope parents feel more comfortable as conditions are starting to improve.”
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “If the hold harmless had not happened, and thank goodness it did, we would be looking at negatives here.”
The state did provide an increase in instructional funding. The 4% increase provided a $618,000 boost to Cumberland County. However, the school system employs more teachers than the state funding formula recognizes. A budgeted 3% raise for all school system employs is estimated to cost $1.1 million, of which $899,000 will go to certified personnel.
The reduced enrollment will result in a loss of 9.5 teaching positions and one teaching assistant position next year. Some of those positions will be eliminated through attrition, Harris said, with some open positions remaining unfilled.
Maxwelll said, “I have asked that elementary positions not be posted yet to ensure that we do have positions should we have to transfer someone from one school to another.”
Schools will go ahead and post positions for high-need teaching positions, especially in math and science.
“We’re hopeful that we will be able to maintain the staff we have this year,” Maxwell said. “It’s going to be fluid until the first or second week of school.”
The budget does include funds for up to eight additional teachers if enrollment increases and the positions are needed to meet state class size mandates.
The special education department will need an additional half-time teacher and 1.5 teaching assistants to serve an increase in their case numbers.
Enrollment changes also impacted assistant principal positions. The school system staffs a full-time assistant principal at elementary schools with 600 or more students. Based on most recent enrollment data, Stone Elementary, Martin Elementary and Homestead Elementary were the only schools to meet that threshold.
Several other schools were at the threshold for that extra half-time assistant principal, however. Brown Elementary reported 547 students, North Cumberland with 573 and Pleasant Hill with 576.
“If our numbers have fallen, that doesn’t mean the responsibility or the duties have fallen,” Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said.
“I would like to see every elementary school above 200 students have a full-time assistant principal,” she said.
Boston estimated the cost to restore the full-time positions for those schools at $305,000, though Harris said she would work on more precise figures for the next budget meeting, set May 18 at 4:35 p.m.
Chris King, 6th District representative, agreed with Boston. He cited the need for an assistant principal when principals had to be away from the school or during an emergency.
Maxwell asked if the panel would consider part-time assistant principals for schools with less than 200 students.
“I think that would be equitable and consistent to all schools,” she said. “Everyone benefits from this. This affects the entire school community.”
Boston amended her motion to include part-time assistant principals at schools with fewer than 200 students.
Pine View has 148 students enrolled. Phoenix School has about 100 students, but the principal is charged with overseeing multiple programs on the same campus, including alternative schools, an inclusion early childhood center and the Transition Academy.
Chief Academic Officer Stephanie Barnes, who previously served as principal at the school, said it was a needed position.
“I had people who were not getting paid who stepped up and did the job just because they wanted to,” she said.
Boston said, “It may increase our numbers just a little bit, but I think it’s money well spent. I’ve looked at this for a couple of years. Because of the numbers, we’re losing two half-time positions. You can’t do this to people. We’re dealing with all these small children in unchartered waters, answering the phones and talking to irate parents. I just think this is needed to run a more efficient school and support your teachers.
“If you support your teachers, the students benefit.”
The motion was approved.
Boston also moved to transfer $100,000 in the maintenance budget from maintenance repairs to HVAC equipment.
The funds were earmarked for HVAC replacement at Pleasant Hill Elementary as part of the maintenance plan schedule. However, Boston said previously moving the money to the general HVAC line in the budget allowed those funds to be used at schools where the needs were the greatest.
She requested an inventory of HVAC units at each school. That was not available, but a tally of the units at Pleasant Hill Elementary was presented.
The school has 60 units, including 16 in-wall units, 8 roof-top units, 26 window-type units, 4 exhaust fans, 2 mini-splits, and 4 gym heaters.
Large units can cost up to $25,000 each to replace.
Boston requested the information be provided to the building and grounds committee, and asked that Maxwell review the 10-year maintenance plan.
Harris presented a “balanced budget,” though the proposal does use the school system’s fund balance to cover $2.8 million in expenditures beyond anticipated revenue. The state allows the school system to use its fund balance, currently projected at $7.4 million, to pay for one-time projects or capital purchases, such as buses, large maintenance projects, or building improvements.
The fund balance cannot be used for recurring costs, like salaries or benefits.
The state also requires the school system keep at least 3%, $1.77 million, of its budget in reserve.
Revenue includes a required minimum local funding match of $18.7 million, paid through property tax and the county’s portion of sales tax revenue, and $37.3 million from state funding.
Harris said the school system had budgeted spending about $2.9 million from its fund balance, but is projecting not using any of that this fiscal year.
“We budget for the worst and then, hopefully, the spending comes out better,” she said.
Harris will present the budget as amended Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. when the panel reconvenes. She asked the panel if they intended to present a budget that did not seek additional funding from the county.
Both Boston and King answered that was their intent.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, did not attend the meeting.
