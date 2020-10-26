A benefit event full of activities ranging from a silent and live auction to a 5K walk/run and chili cooking contest is being planned for a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy who was critically injured off duty while working his second job.
The benefit day is set for Nov. 21 at the Community Complex off Livingston Rd. (fairgrounds) and will kick off with the 5K walk/run event with members of the Special Weapons and Tactical unit. Entry fee is $30 and includes a T-shirt.
At 10:30 a.m., judging for a chili cooking contest will begin. Entry fee is $50 and entries must be at the complex by 9:30 a.m.
At 11 a.m., attendees will be able to purchase a chili or Flying Pig BBQ lunch for $10. Lunch will be followed by a 1 p.m. silent and live auction.
Persons wishing to donate items for the auction, or to register for one or all of the events, can contact Chief Deputy Jerry Jackson or Warrants Clerk Debbie Sherrill at 484-6176 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Green began his law enforcement career in 1992 working for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He has also worked for the Crossville Police Department and is a member of the SWAT team.
Green also owned with his brother, Gary, a guttering business which he worked on his time off and it was doing that job on Oct. 7 that a ladder slipped and he fell about 15 feet, suffering a broken neck.
The deputy was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center where he remains hospitalized. According to the sheriff’s office, Green is paralyzed from the chest down and his doctors say he has a 30 percent chance of walking again.
Greg and his wife, Amy, appreciate the outpouring of community prayers and support.
“This coming year will be a tough one and they will need our support,” Sheriff Casey Cox said.
