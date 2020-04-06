Cumberland County is one of 17 counties awarded a Tennessee broadband accessibility grant to help expand service in the northern portion of the county.
The $2 million grant was awarded to Ben Lomand Connect VolFirst.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Friday $19.7 million in broadband accessibility grants that will expand service to support 31,000 unserved Tennesseans in nearly 12,700 households and businesses.
“It is nice to have some good news in the middle of this pandemic. If anything, COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of broadband and the need in our community. Without good broadband we can’t move to telehealth, working from home, or distance learning. Ordering online and communications in general are more difficult. This grant is the result of hard work by many people. I’m glad to see our efforts are beginning to pay off. This grant and the federal grant that was awarded a couple of months ago are hopefully just the beginning. I will keep fighting for better broadband here in Cumberland County. We deserve better. This is a great start,” Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said.
The service expansion project area is Hwy. 127 N., north of I-40 and could include as many as 1,600 households. A public meeting was held last fall at North Cumberland Elementary School announcing the grant application by Ben Lomand Telephone. Hundreds of surveys were taken at the event and were included with the grant application.
In a press release announcing the grants, Lee said, “One of my top priorities is ensuring the success of rural Tennessee. With the assistance of these grants, communities across 21 counties will now have access to broadband that will aid in that success. I applaud the efforts of these 17 broadband providers as they play a fundamental role in our efforts to boost rural communities throughout Tennessee.”
In an emailed statement to the Chronicle, state Sen. Paul Bailey said, “These broadband grants are providing needed services to our communities. Expanding access to broadband opens rural communities up to new industries and enables growth of existing businesses. I am pleased to see such significant investments going to our communities and appreciate the work of local officials and ECD to secure and administer these grants.”
Other grant awards to counties surrounding Cumberland included Twin Lakes Telephone Cooperative of $1.406 million serving parts of Fentress and Overton counties; and BTC Fiber of $1.5 million serving parts of Bledsoe County.
The state continues to focus on expanding broadband access in rural areas. According to the FCC’s 2019 Broadband Deployment Report, nearly one in four rural Tennesseans lack access to broadband. In response, Lee has included $25 million in his fiscal year 2021 recommended budget to continue the grant program.
The 17 grant recipients demonstrated a high need for grant funding as well as the ability to implement and sustain the projects long-term with strong community support.
Grant recipients will provide $29.8 million in matching funds to complete the projects for a combined investment of $49.5 million across the state in this third year of the program. Infrastructure should be built out with customers able to sign up for service within two years of receiving the grant funds.
In February, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Ben Lomand a $2.24 million grant to expand access to high speed internet to about 100 square miles in Cumberland County through the Broadband ReConnect Program. Broadband ReConnect Program is a pilot program offering grants and loans to improve rural connectivity across the country. That grant area includes about 222 homes and 561 people. The area includes north of Fairfield Glade west toward No Business Creek and Clear Creek and a section near Crab Orchard in the area of Smith Mountain Rd., Millstone Mountain Rd. and Long Rockhouse Branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.