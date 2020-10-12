Beautiful weather is in store this week for Cumberland County, with highs in the low to mid 70s and lots of sunshine to enjoy through Thursday.
A cold front will come sweeping in Thursday night and Friday, bringing a few scattered showers and drop the high temperatures into the 50s. Lows are expected to dip into the 30s from Friday through the weekend.
A mostly cool weather pattern is then expected to continue through the 25th of the month. The remains of hurricane Delta left 2 to 3 inches of rain on Cumberland County and the total of 3.06 this past weekend in Fairfield Glade. That total was one of the highest in the state.
For about the past 20 years, November has become a time for a second tornado season for Tennessee. This short late fall storm season is usually not as bad as spring, but it is a time much like April.
The Plateau battles air masses clashing as colder air bumps into warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico.
There were tornado outbreaks in November of 2002, 2005, 2007, 2013 and from 2016 through 2018. It will be a month that we will have to be on guard as about half the time there are tornadoes in the state. If there is a threat, I will be on duty and broadcasting all night, if necessary, to keep the public up-to-date and safe.
So far this year, there have been 35 Tennessee tornadoes that have killed 28 people and injured hundreds. Twenty-one of the twisters have been in Middle Tennessee and six in East Tennessee.
The strongest was an EF-4 in Putnam County on March 3 that killed 19 with winds possibly as high as 200 miles per hour.
I can be reached anytime at weather1@charter.net.
