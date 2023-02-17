Severe weather can take a toll.
From winter storms that ice bridges and overpasses, snarling travel and straining the electrical grid to fast and fierce thunderstorms that can bring dangerous winds to tornadoes that can devastate a community, the Cumberland Plateau faces numerous weather hazards during the year.
“Tornadoes are the deadliest of weather we have here,” Travis Cole, Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency director, said. “We have more here, and unfortunately, they’re more likely to happen during the overnight hours when folks aren’t up and ready to respond to a tornado warning.”
During Severe Weather Awareness Week, Cole wants residents to know they have resources to alert them to severe weather and to help people be prepared.
“Your first line of defense is an NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio,” Cole said.
These radios cost as little as $20-$30 and are available at a variety of retail outlets. These radios can be plugged in but also need battery backup to ensure they will have power during severe weather.
When the National Weather Service issues a warning — which means that weather conditions are occurring or are imminent — the radio will sound an alert.
“It’s important to have multiple ways to be notified, but that is a fail-safe way,” Cole said.
Cumberland County is primarily served by an FM transmitter in Putnam County — so point your radio’s antenna to the west.
Cole said Cumberland County EMA has a new smartphone app that will also relay weather alerts. The app is available for iPhone and Android phones through the App Store. Search for Cumberland Co TN EMA.
“It will send an alert to your phone as soon as those weather products are issued,” Cole said. “We also have preparedness tips for different types of emergencies, school closings, TDOT road conditions and power outages reported by VEC.
“It’s a large amount of information in one phone app, and it’s a free download.”
Cumberland County Meteorologist Mark Baldwin said some people may silence or turn phones off at night.
“The weather radio you leave on. At night, those are priceless because it will definitely wake you up,” Baldwin said.
Cumberland County leads the Upper Cumberland in tornadoes based on historical data.
“We’ve had EF-0 storms that tear down some trees and we’ve had EF-3 and 5 storms that have had several fatalities,” Cole said.
Baldwin said Cumberland County went about 20 years without a tornado being recorded from 1975 to 1995.
“We had the bid super outbreak in 1974 that had an F-3 go down Plateau Rd. and onto Potato Farm, and a small tornado in Mayland in 1975, and then not again until we had the big F-3 in Tansi in May of 1995,” Baldwin said.
“It’s been steady ever since.”
But tornadoes and funnel clouds aren’t the only threat.
“We get several severe thunderstorms every year. Those straight-line winds can cause as much damage as a tornado,” Cole said.
Heavy rains can cause flash flooding across the area, particularly in low-lying areas. As the water from the Plateau drains, there can be flooding in nearby communities, as well.
“And we’re such a large county, we can have two or three different areas that have completely different weather,” Cole said. “We can have heavy snow in the north and ice, and the west has nothing. That just comes with being the fifth-largest landmass in the state.”
Cumberland County is coming up on its most active severe weather season, typically from March 1 through May 31.
“These events can happen at any time, but that is the most likely time,” Cole said.
There is a fall severe weather season, as well, from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.
Baldwin said severe weather is most likely as temperatures transition from one season to the next.
“The transition from winter to summer can be a bumpy ride,” Baldwin said. “We have lots of cold fronts and storm systems. It warms up and cools off.
“If you walk outside in the winter or spring and it’s warm and humid, check the weather forecast. That’s your first clue. We may not get severe weather, but a warm humid day is a red flag.”
Cole and Baldwin encourage everyone to use Severe Weather Awareness Week as an opportunity to review a home or work severe weather plans. There will be a statewide tornado drill Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m.
“I’ve encouraged schools, businesses, health care facilities and at home to participate in a community-wide drill,” Cole said.
His office will be checking communications from the EMA center to ensure systems are ready for an emergency.
During a tornado warning, Cole and Baldwin said people should go to the lowest level of their home to an interior room.
“I tell kids to know where their safe space is,” Baldwin said. He often speaks to schools and youth groups about weather topics like storm safety. “Helmets are wonderful. It can be a football helmet, bike helmet — whatever. The No. 1 injury from a tornado is flying debris and getting hit in the head.”
Be ready with shoes near the bed and a flashlight in case power has been knocked out.
Warnings often don’t last long, but kids should take a tablet or game to play to distract them.
“There’s simple things you can do to stay safe,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said individuals living in manufactured homes should have a plan to shelter in a nearby home with friends or relatives, and plan ahead.
“Make sure there is a shelter you can go to. Touch base and let them know you may need to take cover if there’s a warning,” Baldwin said.
Cole said there are not any community storm shelters because there is not enough staff to open shelters throughout the community. A tornado watch could last 10-12 hours.
Baldwin added that with so much severe weather occurring overnight, it adds another hazard if people have to drive to a shelter. There can be heavy rain and lightning.
Cole added, “Once a warning is issued, there’s not time to get in the vehicle.”
Baldwin said people may explore safe rooms that can be installed to provide a safe storm shelter.
Throughout the week, different severe weather topics will be highlighted on the EMA Facebook and Twitter accounts and through the EMA app beginning Sunday, Feb. 19.
Topics include storm spotters, flooding, lightning, tornadoes, thunderstorms, NOAA weather radios and social media in weather response and recovery.
The week will wrap up with a screening of Twister at the Palace Theatre.
This 1996 film follows a fictional team of storm chasers during an outbreak of tornadoes. A sequel is set for summer of 2024.
The movie is sponsored by Crossville Leisure Services, Crossville-Cumberland County EMA, Crossville Fire, Creative Compassion and Meteorologist Mark.
“We all have a mission to keep people safe in their home,” Baldwin said. “People love that movie and it’s a fun way to bring awareness to severe weather.”
Sponsorship from the city of Crossville will allow proceeds from the movie to support buying weather radios for low-income households.
Cole will have a booth and will be setting up weather radios. Please bring a radio with batteries to preserve the programming. Meteorologist Mark, Creative Compassion and Crossville Fire Department will also have booths and sharing information beginning at 5 p.m.
