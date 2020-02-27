National Weather Service records report Cumberland County leads the Upper Cumberland area in tornadoes from 1950 through 2018 with 21, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Director Rick Williams said.
“We also are among the highest presidential flood disaster declarations in the state with six to eight,” Williams said.
Those declarations were made between 1998 to 2017.
“I worry about 58,000 people every day. We want to keep our community safe,” Williams said. “The most important thing is to be prepared and have a plan for weather emergencies.”
Tennessee's Severe Weather Awareness Week is from Feb. 23-29, and the Cumberland County EMA, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, and Tennessee Department of Health have used this week to promote preparedness to Tennesseans.
Williams said Cumberland County EMA is willing to help county residents be prepared.
“The first thing residents need to do to get prepared is to have a plan and a kit of emergency supplies so you can take action if needed to protect yourself and your family,” he said.
TEMA’s website includes an emergency preparedness section at https://www.tn.gov/tema/prepare.html, with practical information on creating emergency plans for individual and family emergency planning for children, the top threats in Tennessee, local contact information for county-level emergency management agencies, and an area devoted to active shooter preparedness.
Some basic severe weather advice:
•Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle.
•If you’re outside and hear thunder, go indoors immediately.
•Go to a basement or an innermost, first floor room in your home if you’re told to take shelter during a tornado warning.
•Know the location of and route to your office or building’s tornado shelter.
•Never try to outrun a tornado.
•Have an emergency plan ready at places where your family spends time – work, school, daycare, commuting and outdoor events.
•Emergency plans should include where to meet and who family members should check in with, if they are separated during a severe weather emergency.
Williams said TEMA’s ReadyTN mobile application also provides great emergency preparedness and it’s free.
ReadyTN from TEMA provides emergency preparedness, response, and recovery information to Tennesseans. Ready TN is available for mobile devices running Apple and Android operating systems.
ReadyTN has features that include:
•Basic emergency kit checklists and emergency checklists for special populations;
•Detailed descriptions and information on the major hazards in Tennessee;
•Notices of public alerts and warnings issued in Tennessee;
•A regional list of local emergency management agency contacts by county
•Traffic updates from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay resource;
•Information on American Red Cross shelters that may be open near their locations in emergency situations; and
•Immediate visual notification on TEMA’s operational status and whether a state of emergency exists.
TEMA recommends at a minimum, emergency preparedness kits should include 1 gallon of water per day, for each person and pet, for three to five days. The kit should also have enough non-perishable food for each family member, and pets, for three to five days.
Other items for an emergency kit include a flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cellphone charger or solar charger, copies of important family documents, and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions.
“Cumberland County EMA wants to help. If people aren’t sure where to start we can help them with putting kits together and we will give them all the information on how to be ready. We’ll even help them figure out a plan that’s best for them and help determine where their best safe room is located,” Williams said.
He said although this may be severe weather awareness week, residents need to be ready for severe weather year round.
“Residents should always stay weather aware, have a plan, practice that plan, have a go kit and communication plan. We can be affected by all weather activities and even earthquakes,” Williams said.
The Tennessee Department of Health urges Tennesseans to prepare for severe weather to help prevent injuries and deaths. Individuals and families should have plans that include a place to take shelter and a meeting site if loved ones become separated.
Williams said Cumberland County EMA has Facebook page residents can follow at https://www.facebook.com/ccctnema. A local emergency planning committee meets once a month to help prepare the community to prepare for severe weather situations and disasters. The committee includes members of fire, police, EMS, EMA, the school system, hospitals and medical facilities and all emergency responder departments, as well as nursing homes and several businesses and manufacturers.
“We also help businesses write emergency plans and to be prepared for disasters,” Williams said. “Our main goal is to help keep the public safe.”
For more information about preparing for disasters visit www.ready.gov, or for help preparing an emergency plan, call Cumberland County EMA at 931-484-7016.
