The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department has noticed an alarming increase in fraudulent calls related to jury duty. Scammers, posing as court or law enforcement officials, are demanding immediate payment for alleged missed jury duty. They may be persuasive, using specific case numbers, names of judges, officers, or even personal information related to you.
Please remember, these are scams.
Neither the court system nor law enforcement will ever ask for payment over the phone or through unconventional methods like social payment apps or prepaid debit cards. You will not be threatened with immediate arrest or jail for missing jury duty.
Sheriff Casey Cox and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office remind everyone that they never ask past or prospective jurors for financial information, credit card or Social Security numbers. They will not instruct you to purchase pre-paid gift cards to have warrants removed for failure to appear for jury service.
The Circuit Court Clerk’s Office may send a letter requesting your service for jury duty, but they will never threaten you with a phone call to take out an arrest warrant.
If you receive such a call, do not provide any information or make any payments. Do not leave your home to meet these individuals at any location. Hang up, and if you’re concerned, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at (931) 484-6176.
For more information on how to protect yourself from scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website at www.ftc.gov.
