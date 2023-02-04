Steven Cowie—a Knoxville, TN resident author—will be the guest speaker for the Wednesday, Feb. 8, Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable.
Cowie’s presentation will examine the impact of the civilian population during the Sharpsburg/Antietam Battle known as the Battle of Antietam.
The Battle of Antietam, or Battle of Sharpsburg, was a battle of the American Civil War fought on Sept. 17, 1862, between Confederate Gen. Robert E Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia and Union Gen. George McClellan’s Army of the Potomac near Sharpsburg, MD.
Part of the Maryland Campaign, it was the first field army-level engagement in the Eastern Theater of the Civil War to take place on Union soil. It remains the bloodiest day in American history, with a combined tally of 22,717 dead, wounded or missing. Although the Union army suffered heavier casualties than the Confederates, the battle was a major turning point in the Union’s favor.
McClellan successfully turned Lee’s invasion back, making the battle a Union victory. But President Abraham Lincoln, unhappy with McClellan’s general pattern of over-caution and his failure to pursue the retreating Lee, relieved McClellan of command in November.
From a tactical standpoint, the battle was somewhat inconclusive. The Union army successfully repelled the Confederate invasion but suffered heavier casualties and failed to defeat Lee’s army outright. However, it was a significant turning point in the war in favor of the Union due in large part to its political ramifications.
The battle’s result gave Lincoln the political confidence to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all those held as slaves within enemy territory free.
This effectively discouraged the British and French governments from recognizing the Confederacy, as neither power wished to give the appearance of supporting slavery.
Cowie’s presentation will highlight his book “When Hell Came to Sharpsburg.”
By the end of the battle there were casualties of close to 23,000. Those combat casualties in just a dozen hours only told part of the story. The epicenter of that deadly day was the small community of Sharpsburg. Families lived, worked and worshipped there. It was their home. And the horrific fighting turned their lives upside down. Cowie’s presentation investigates how the battle and its armies wreaked emotional, physical and financial havoc on the people of Sharpsburg. Cowie investigates how the battle and its armies wreaked emotional, physical and financial havoc on the people of Sharpsburg.
He’ll also discuss the fortunes of individual families, ordinary folk thrust into harrowing circumstances and their struggle to recover from their unexpected and often devastating losses.
Antietam’s impact on the local community was an American tragedy, and Steven will colorfully present the facts in his presentation.
Cowie earned a degree from California State University, Long Beach. As part of the Los Angeles film industry, he penned spec screenplays and sold his award-winning short film, “Lola,” to the Sundance Channel. A lifelong student of the Civil War, Cowie dedicated 15 years to exclusively researching the battle of Antietam. “When Hell Came to Sharpsburg” is his first book.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table invites all to an evening of American Civil War history with this presentation at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church (481 Snead Dr.).
First-time visitors are admitted free; repeat visitors are asked for to pay a $5 donation.
Memberships can be obtained for the yearly subscription of $25 per person or $35 for couples.
