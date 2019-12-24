For the second time in as many months, the Cumberland County man who pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse was denied bond while his sentence his being appealed.
Brandon Luke Baron, 27, will most likely serve the balance his two-year jail sentence before the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has a chance to review and act on the petition filed by his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Laura Dykes. That was one of the points argued by Dykes before Cumberland County Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray earlier this month during a bond hearing. The judge read from a prepared statement that he was denying the motion and the reasons why.
Baron pleaded guilty in September to the single count of child abuse — a Class D felony — and agreed to a two-year sentence while applying for judicial diversion.
The charge stems from an Aug. 31, 2016, incident on Cherokee Trail E. during which Baron administered corporal punishment with a belt on an eight-year-old. Photos showed bruising on the child.
The 8-year-old was taken to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room where it was checked for injuries. The Department of Children’s Services also responded to the hospital.
After an examination, the child was released from the ER and into the custody of family members.
The judicial diversion application was denied and in November, Baron appeared before Bray for a sentencing hearing held to determine how that sentence would be served. Options were serving the full sentence, serving a split sentence of a specified amount of time and then release to supervised probation, or supervised probation for the full sentence.
Dykes filed a motion on Dec. 2, seeking a stay of execution of the sentence and release on bond for Baron until the court of appeals acts. In the motion, Dykes notes that Baron was originally released on $2,500 bond and never missed a court appearance for almost three and a half years.
She further notes that Baron accepted responsibility for his actions when he pleaded guilty.
At that time, Dykes notes in her motion that Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch recommended Baron serve 60 days in jail followed by supervised probation for the duration of the two years.
In addition, the only mark on Baron’s record is a no driver’s license charge. The public defender also noted that Baron is the sole breadwinner for his family, including children ages 5, 3 and 1, with another child on the way.
In response to Dykes’ motion, Hatch wrote that prosecutors had reviewed state law that reads that a defendant’s bond “shall continue and be valid and binding pending any trial proceeding and appellate review, that that no additional or new bail shall be required unless ordered by the court …”
Hatch went further, noting that it is up to the judge’s sole discretion whether or not bond is granted pending appeal, with reasoning be placed in writing and in the court record.
Dykes, in her oral argument to the court, said that by denying her client bond, the judge was “executing judgment” which she felt was “patently unfair.” Denying bond places a hardship on the family and puts them at risk of losing the home they are renting to buy, Dykes concluded.
Hatch simply countered that the state argued for denial of diversion and presented a sentence of 60 days in jail followed by supervised probation.
“The state agrees with the facts Ms. Dykes presents in her motion,” Hatch concluded. “It’s up to the court.”
Bray, reading from his document, said he was sticking to denying bond, citing several factors including not wanting to depreciate the charge for which Baron pleaded.
He described the marks left on the child as “vicious” and went on to state he felt the original bond was “grossly low.”
He continued that he believes the state “sold it (the plea agreement) cheaply.”
Baron remans in custody.
