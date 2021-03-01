Stephanie Barnes has been named the chief academic officer for the Cumberland County school system.
Barnes, who most recently served as principal of The Phoenix School, assumed her new role Feb. 16.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “She has a very wide variety of experiences that lend itself well to the operation of our district and the things we are tasked with. She’s a great communicator; very motivated, very positive, always looks on the bright side of things.
“We’re really happy to have her with us.”
The position has been vacant since July.
“I didn’t fill the vacancy right away,” Maxwell said. “I wanted to explore our system from this new position.”
The chief academic officer oversees departments related to educational services for students at the elementary and secondary level. Barnes will supervise federal programs, special education, athletic director, inventory control, PreK-8 supervisor and 9-12 supervisor. The position is a member of the executive staff.
Barnes earned her undergraduate degree at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.
She began her career in education in January 1995 as a teacher at North Cumberland Elementary. She taught math and coached girls basketball. She later moved to Stone Elementary when the new school opened.
Barnes earned a master’s in curriculum and instruction and an education specialist degree in instructional leadership. Her first administrative post was as assistant principal at Stone Elementary.
She was named principal of the Phoenix School in 2017. The school serves students from six weeks old to 22 years old across eight educational programs:
•The Phoenix High School offering an alternative high school education
•The Transition Academy for special education students up to age 22 who take part in work-based learning and life skills education
•Alternative school for grades 1-5
•Alternative school for grades 6-8
•Alternative school for grades 9-12
•Daycare for children of Phoenix School students, from ages 6 weeks to 2 1/2 years
•Tennessee Early Intervention System Baby Birds inclusive child care for children with a development delay from age 18 months to 3 years old
•Special Day School for students diagnosed as emotionally disturbed in grades 6-12
“Working with those students at the high school level was so rewarding,” Barnes said. “But to work with students from anywhere from 6 weeks old to 22 years of age — people don’t get to do that everyday.
“It was very fulfilling. It was very challenging. But I wouldn’t change those 3 and 3/4 years for anything. It just made me look at education in a new light.”
Mitch Lowe has been named the principal of the Phoenix School. Lowe previously served as an assistant principal at Cumberland County High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.