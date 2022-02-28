Cumberland County school administrators Stephanie R. Barnes and Rebecca Farley are among 15 applicants who have applied to succeed Ina Maxwell as director of schools.
Applications have come from as far away as Saudi Arabia to head up the district following Maxwell’s retirement in June.
During a retreat last Saturday, the school board discussed the candidates and the interviewing process. The deadline for applications was Feb. 23. Members unanimously agreed to hold a special meeting Thursday at 4:45 p.m. to discuss and vote on how to proceed with the search. The board is not allowed to vote on any issues at a retreat.
During the previous search for a director of schools that led to the hiring of Maxwell, the board agreed to give local candidates top priority when it came to interviews and go outside the county only if a suitable hire wasn’t found.
This time, however, the board decided not to limit the initial interviews to individuals in the county.
“We’re not doing ourselves justice by limiting it to two people (the Central Office employees),” said chairman Jim Inman, District 1. “My suggestion would be to interview everyone licensed in Tennessee.”
Board member Stace Karge, District 9, suggested they interview five candidates one day and five another day. Inman agreed with Karge’s proposal.
Ten of the candidates are licensed educators in Tennessee.
Barnes is the district’s chief academic officer, a position she’s held since February of last year. That followed 26 years in the district that included time as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, the latter for four years at The Phoenix School.
Farley has served as the supervisor of instruction for grades pre-K-8 since 2016. Her 17 years of experience include teaching seventh-grade math, serving as assistant principal at North Cumberland Elementary and principal at Crab Orchard Elementary School for 10 years.
Former Crab Orchard Elementary principal Michelle Barnett is also among the applicants. She also was an adult education teacher in the district from 2003-’12.
Since 2018, she’s worked as the dean of the School of Education at South College in Knoxville, TN.
Other Tennessee candidates include:
• Billy Stepp, principal at Upperman High School in the Putnam County School District with 27 years of experience in the education field
• Vince Owens, a 27-year educator serving as federal, state and local budget consultant for the Scott County School District
• Justin S. Barden, principal at Charlotte Middle School in the Dickson County School District with 18 years of experience as an educator;
• Chris Treadway, principal at Poplar Grove Middle School in the Franklin Special School District whose education career started in 2000
• Shane Johnston, director of schools in Jefferson County and a 26-year educator
• Joseph A. Miller, a K-8 physical education teacher in the Morgan County School District who previously served as state director of schools at the Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown, TN, and has 22 years of experience in the education field
• Kerissa Frazier-Cole, a certified school counselor at Stemprep High in Nashville, TN, with 14 years of experience as an educator.l
Candidates outside of Tennessee include:
• Phyllis D. Brooks, a former social worker who has been the vice president of employment, training and human resources for Haywood Vocational Opportunities Inc., in Waynesville, NC, for 24 years
• TinaRose Yuli, who has 14 years of experience as an educator in New Jersey and New York
• David Lee Propst, director of RAIS International School Jeddah in Saudi Arabia with 32 years of experience as an educator
• Marcus B. Tate, a 21-year educator who works as literacy teacher development coach for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools in Louisiana
• Greg Rockhold, whose 22 years of experience as an educator included three years as principal at E.W. Grove High School in Paris, TN, and most recently assistant principal/athletic director at Heizer Middle School in Hobbs, NM.
At Thursday’s special meeting, the board is also slated to vote on a budget resolution allowing money to be moved around to finance the purchase of four new regular buses and one special education bus.
Inman said the bids for the buses came in over budget. He added they want to submit the bids to the county’s budget committee before its March 8 meeting so they’ll get the buses by September. Otherwise, it would be November or December before they’re placed into service.
