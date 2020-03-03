Police have identified a suspect in the vandalism of a local business that was either a burglary attempt or revenge for being banned from the business, according to an incident report.
Crossville Police were dispatched to Pappy’s Place Bar and Grill on Genesis Rd. Feb. 24, after an employee arriving at work discovered someone had taken a metal chair and thrown it into the front door. Entry was not gained. Damage was placed at $389.96.
Police and the business owner were able to view a surveillance video and watched as a man arrived around 1 a.m. the night before in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driving to the rear of the building and loading a chair into the car, according to Ptl. Ethan Cunningham’s report.
The man then drove to the front of the business, took the metal chair and started smashing the glass on the front door. The man then attempted to break out the window on the next door without success. The man is then seen throwing the chair to the ground, re-entering his vehicle and leaving the scene.
Police and the owner were able to quickly identify the suspect as a 34-year-old man who had been banned from the property on Feb. 17.
Investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.