The Bank of Putnam County Corp. held a huge grand-opening event in downtown Monterey on Aug. 17 to celebrate the completion of their headquarters building, a project that rebuilt the entire northwestern block of Commercial Ave., provided jobs and revitalized the downtown area.
The theme of the celebration was “Party like it’s 1901,” the year the corporation’s first bank, Bank of Monterey, was opened.
BPC now has 19 branches serving nine counties: Putnam, White, Overton, Fentress, Cumberland, Morgan, Anderson, Scott and Roane. The new corporate offices house their loan support and puts Monterey at the center of operations. According to BPC Corporation Board Vice-chairman Elizabeth Fournet, a dozen employees are already working in the building and they expect to add as many as 50 in the next year. The second floor is dedicated as a training center.
“Our business started as Bank of Monterey in 1901. It is our hope that this new loan production office will be a gift to the town of Monterey, bringing a new look to Commercial Avenue and new employees into the community,” said Fournet. “I am personally so happy to be able to work back in my home town.”
To celebrate the momentous occasion and a project well done, BPC held a grand opening celebration the likes of which Monterey has never seen. The intent was to make the grand-opening event one to remember. It will not soon be forgotten. About 12,000 people came to the grand opening event and filled the streets of downtown Monterey.
BPC provided lunch and invited area food and craft vendors to set up shop for the big day. There were also bouncy houses, miniature pony rides, musical entertainment, car show, a free concert by country music recording artist Lorrie Morgan and a $10,000 giveaway.
Tickets for the $10,000 giveaway were given to every man, woman and child who came to the ticket booth. Nine tickets were drawn, and each of those ticket holders were given a cupcake and a chance to win the $10,000. Inside the nine cupcakes were coins: seven with an Eisenhower dollar, one with the Jack Ray coin and one with the Donna Ray coin. The Jack Ray coin was worth $100. The Donna Ray coin was worth $10-large.
Monterey Police Officer Blake Bennett held the cupcake with the Donna Ray coin and won the $10,000 drawing. Kim Fisher’s cupcake had the Jack Ray coin and won $100.
Morgan's fans crowded into the seats in front of the main stage and along the sidewalks as she gave a show worthy of commemorating such a huge event in the little town of Monterey.
Morgan sang crowd favorites and gave funny anecdotes about her career, memories from concerts and shows and her adventures with her friend and current tour partner Pam Tillis. One fan brought $40 and set it on stage for her and disappeared. She offered him a song request, but he was gone. Another fan brought her a handmade wooden box as a gift. While she signed autographs, a third fan brought her a bouquet of handmade wooden kitchen utensils.
The Bank of Putnam County opened as the Bank of Monterey on Oct. 2, 1901. Several community leaders joined to found a bank to provide financial services to the town and surrounding area which was booming with logging, coal mining, mountain resorts, as well as both passenger and freight rail service.
At the close of business on the first day, the bank’s deposits totaled $2,284.94, and the first loan — of $9.50 — was made.
In 1976, the organization began its expansion by opening an office in Cookeville and changing its name from the Bank of Monterey to the Bank of Putnam County. In 1977, BPC began offering mortgage services and by 1980, BPC Corp. was formed as a bank holding company. Cumberland County Bank was acquired and joined the BPC Corp. family in 1986. The next year, BPC expanded its financial services by purchasing Cumberland Mountains Insurance Agency, which was renamed BPC Insurance Services. In 1988, BPC became one of the first banks in Tennessee to offer in-bank brokerage services by partnering with INVEST Financial Corp. and opened Bank of White County in Sparta in 1989. BPC opened the Bank of Overton County branch in Livingston in 2000 and a second Monterey branch in 2014. In 2015, BPC opened Bank of Fentress County in Jamestown and a second branch in Clarkrange in 2016. Also in 2016, Cumberland County Bank became an office of BPC.
This year, aside from building and opening the new corporate offices in downtown Monterey, BPC acquired Citizens First Bank in Wartburg, which included five bank branches serving Wartburg, Oneida, Oliver Springs, Oak Ridge and Harriman. BPC Insurance Services Inc. also added several new lines of property and casualty coverages.
In addition to its 19 full-service bank branches, Bank of Putnam County has two financial service centers and 24 ATM locations in its nine-county service area.
