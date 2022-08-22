R.J. Crawford will be the next Crossville mayor following the Nov. 8 municipal elections.
Crawford was the only candidate to qualify for the post. Mayor James Mayberry, who was elected in 2014, is term-limited and cannot seek a third term.
Crawford is currently serving as a councilman, elected in 2020. The council will have to appoint someone to complete Crawford’s term as councilman.
Retired Crossville Fire Chief Mike Turner had picked up a candidate petition for the office, but did not return it by the Aug. 18 deadline.
Turner instead will run for Crossville City Council, joining incumbents Art Gernt and Rob Harrison on the ballot. Crossville voters will elect two councilman.
Candidates have qualified for the following municipal elections in Cumberland County:
Crab Orchard City Council, alderman — Kenneth Alley and Mike Findley
Pleasant Hill Town Council, councilmember — Peggy Happy and Marvin Steelman
Pleasant Hill Town Council, mayor — Don Dowdey
The November election will also include state offices in the following races:
Governor — Incumbent Bill Lee (R) and Jason Brantley Martin (D)
U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District — Incumbent John Rose (R) and Randal Cooper (D)
Tennessee Senate District 15 — Incumbent Paul Bailey (R)
Tennessee House of Representatives District 25 — Incumbent Cameron Sexton (R) and Anne Ferrell Quillen (D)
Voters have until Oct. 11 to register for the Nov. 8 election. Early voting will be offered Oct. 19-Nov. 3. Absentee ballots must be requested by Nov. 1.
For information about registering to vote, updating registration address, or requesting an absentee ballot, contact the Cumberland County Election Commission at 83 Northside Dr. Suite 101 or 931-484-4919.
