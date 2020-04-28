The Cumberland County Board of Education turned down a bid to purchase about 40 acres owned by the school system in the Baker's Crossroads area.
“We did this once and had no interest. But we did have an interested buyer,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told the board during its April 23 meeting.
The school system paid $290,000 for the land in 2007, eyeing it for a proposed elementary school. That project never moved forward and new data shows a new school needed in the next 5-10 years closer to the city limits of Crossville.
The latest property tax assessment for the parcel estimates the land value at $170,500.
The only bid received for the property was $67,900, submitted by Russell Smith of Crossville.
“It would be up to the board to decide if you wanted to give someone a real bargain,” Graham said.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, moved to decline the offer, supported by Jim Inman, 1st District representative.
Boston said, “I’ll keep it before I give it away.”
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, recommended the board keep the property on the market for possible sale. The land is not listed with a real estate agent.
“That was an open advertisement. But the information is out there that it is available. If we have offers, I think we entertain those offers,” Graham said.
The motion was unanimously approved.
In other action, the board approved the following items:
•application to accept federal programs funding for Title I, Title I, Title III, Title IV, Title V, Title IX Homeless Education Assistance Act, 21st Century Community Learning Centers and District Priority School Improvement Grant
•adoption of Core Knowledge Language Arts published by Amplify for kindergarten-5th grade English-language arts
•agreement with the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency to provide educational services to individuals housed at the Youth Impact Center for Boys in Cumberland County
•changes to the school system athletic manual related to the period when no practices are held and admission charges to tournaments
•contract with Strawbridge Studios for school photography and yearbook services at North Cumberland Elementary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.