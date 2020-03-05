The Cumberland County Board of Education is taking bids for the sale of approximately 39 acres in the Baker's Crossroad area.
"We have had some interest in the Baker's Crossroad property," Director of Schools Janet Graham told the board during its Feb. 27 meeting. "A little over a year or so ago, we advertised that property through the finance office, and we did not have any takers."
The school system purchased the property in 2007 for about $290,000 with the intent of building a new elementary school at the site off Hwy. 70 N. Since that time, long-range plans have called for a new elementary school in the next five to 10 years located closer to the city limits of Crossville.
The most recent tax assessment places the land value at $170,500.
"Since then, we've had a couple of people approach us about selling that," Graham said. "We would accept probably sealed bids and always have the right to accept or reject any bids that come in."
When the school system advertised the property in 2017, it set a minimum bid of $290,000.
"Obviously, we're not going to give the property away. We're looking for the highest bid we could get, but it would have to meet certain criteria," Graham said.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, moved to advertise and attempt to sell the property while there was interest.
"But I don't think we need to put $290,000 in there," Boston said. "If we're going to sell the property, we're not going to get $290,000 out of it. We need to do some comparables. We can see what the bids come in. We can always reject any bids."
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, supported the motion.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, asked how long the board had been trying to sell the land.
"This has been discussed numerous times," Boston said. "I think the clincher here is that $290,000. I just think, for real estate purposes only, don't put a minimum bid. We are more than within our authority to reject any bid."
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he assumed the minimum bid had been set to ensure the school system recouped the amount spent on the land.
He supported setting a minimum bid.
"I'd hate to take less than $200,000," Inman said.
Boston said, "I'd hate to take less than $290,000. But we can keep it."
Brock said, "I like the idea of throwing it out there to see what kind of interest and what kind of numbers come in. As long as we have the right to reject, at least it will give us a level of interest as far as somebody's willingness to put their money where their mouth is."
The motion passed with Inman and Stace Karge, 9th District representative, voting against citing their desire to set a minimum bid.
The board also approved advertising a student-built house for sale. Currently located behind Cumberland County High School, the house would have to be moved to a new site by the winning bidder.
"This is only the second time we've sold a house in a number of years," said Scott Maddox, secondary education and career and technical education supervisor.
The school will calculate the amount spent on the house and add a fee for advertising. The minimum bid will be the calculated cost. The winning bidder would bear the cost of moving the house.
Maddox said the house does not include interior plumbing or electrical work or sheetrock.
"That's going to be on whoever purchases it to finish it out," he said.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, moved to approve the sale, supported by Inman. The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, the board approved participation in the Tennessee School Climate Survey, which will include teachers, parents and students.
"It's lengthy," Graham said.
The school system has participated in the survey in the past. Chief Academic Officer Rebecca Wood said the state had extended the deadline to participate, pending approval by the board.
Inman moved to approve the survey, supported by Karge.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, asked if the board could approve parts of the survey. Wood said, "It is their survey. You would have to use all of it."
The survey was approved unanimously.
