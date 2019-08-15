State Sen. Paul Bailey is the 2019 recipient of the Legislator of the Year award from the Tennessee Development District Association and the Upper Cumberland Development District.
Bailey, who represents Cumberland County in the 15th Senatorial District, was presented the award this summer at the 2019 Grants Conference and Legislative Update in Cookeville.
“The awards are given on the basis of nominations from each of the nine development districts to those legislators who have shown leadership and put forth considerable effort on behalf of their cities and counties,” said Mark Farley, executive director of UCDD and Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency.
“Sen. Bailey understands the needs of our region and continues to advocate, sponsor and support needed changes in economic development to bring success to the people and businesses of the Upper Cumberland,” Farley added.
“We appreciate the support Sen. Bailey has given our local governments in the legislature.”
The TDDA is an association of Tennessee’s nine development districts, which are regional planning and economic development organizations.
These policy boards within each district are made up of the state’s 95 counties and 340 municipalities.
Development districts assist with regional issues, including planning and economic development coordination, transportation, solid waste, loans and grants for critical infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, housing, tourism, economic development loans, environmental quality and natural resources planning, workforce development and services to the elderly.
The Upper Cumberland Development District provides regional planning and assistance to Cumberland County and 13 other counties in the Upper Cumberland region to promote economic growth and community enhancement. Visit www.ucdd.org or the organization’s Facebook for more.
