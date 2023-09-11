Cumberland County’s emergency agencies have responded to multiple situations caused by bad weather in recent weeks. But the weather has also hampered their ability to communicate.
Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency Director Travis Cole said there had been two outages in the past month, both due to heavy rainfall.
“The extremely heavy rainfall blocked the ‘vision’ from one [radio tower] site to another,” Cole said.
The first outage on July 1 took several hours to repair and affected the entire county.
Cole said the county had to have repairs made by AMK Services.
“We were able to utilize a coupe of back-up repeaters that we have in place for such a situation,” Cole said.
The second outage, July 21, affected mostly the eastern portion of the county as heavy rain moved through the area. This outage lasted less than 30 minutes and was resolved when the rain moved out of the area.
Eric Ritzman, director of the Cumberland County Emergency Communications District, said the district had worked with EMA on a solution to the issue.
Ben Lomand has installed a fiber optic line to the main office and the back-up site in Fairfield Glade.
That’s now ready for AMK to install equipment.
“That will be a backup or primary. But if those microwaves go down, the fiber should pick up and the weather-related outages should go away,” Ritzman said.
Cole had asked the county to fund replacement of two microwave pops in the new budget.
The microwave pop enables communication from between the radios. They cost $175,000 each.
Each of the county’s six towers includes two microwave pops.
The county agreed to fund one replacement and to revisit the issue in January to consider the second replacement.
In June, Cole told the county budget committee the towers and equipment were seven years old, with an expected lifespan of 6-10 years. Repairs to those towers could take several weeks, he cautioned.
“They have to be ordered, billed, shipped and then scheduled for a crew to install them,” Cole told the budget
panel.
