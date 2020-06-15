Three major incidents on I-40 over the span of three days resulted in the death of a Fentress County man, the temporary closing of the interstate and interruption of traffic through Cumberland County.
The fatal crash was the latest of the three incidents, occurring at 5:25 a.m. Monday near the 320 mile marker in a construction area in the eastbound lane.
A 1997 Nissan Maxima driven by Brandon Slaven, 26, Jamestown, was traveling east in the construction zone when his car collided with a 2018 Volvo Conventional driven by Thomas Morgan, 50, of Portageville, MO.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Mote’s report, a “rolling roadblock” designed to slow traffic was taking place in the construction zone and due to “active construction and traffic conditions,” traffic was stopped.
The Nissan car then slammed into the rear of the Volvo truck.
A trooper on the scene called for help and began CPR on Slaven, continuing until medical personnel arrived. Slaven, who the report states was not wearing a seat belt, suffered major internal injuries. He was rushed to Cumberland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Morgan was not injured.
The THP report is a preliminary report, according to state troopers, and will be finalized at a later date.
This was the latest of three major incidents on I-40 over the past three days.
Saturday around 5 a.m., troopers and emergency responders were called to a truck crash in the westbound lane of I-40 near the 306 mile marker.
A 2017 Kenworth truck pulling a trailer filled with 20,000 gallons of cooking oil left the roadway, struck a guardrail and overturned, spilling the load on the shoulder of the interstate.
The driver, Brian Bottoms, 45, of Antioch, was not seriously injured. The debris and oil left on the roadway resulted to the westbound lane being reduced to one-lane traffic around the crash site for an extended period of time.
Monday, prior to the fatal crash, Cumberland County firefighters were dispatched to a truck fire in the eastbound lane of I-40 near the 323 mile marker. That incident occurred around 5 a.m. Traffic had to be rerouted as four fire engines shuttled water to the fire scene.
The truck was loaded with tires which resulted in a stubborn fire to extinguish. It is believed that overheated brakes caused the trailer to catch on fire. The driver of the truck was not injured in the incident.
Traffic was reopened to one lane around 8 a.m.
