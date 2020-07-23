When will school start?
Cumberland County Schools will open Aug. 5 for student registration. Schools dismiss at 10 a.m. The first full day of school is Aug. 7.
IN-PERSON LEARNING
Will masks be required?
Yes. The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 9-0 to require face masks for students except when “situationally appropriate” or when there is a medical reason not to wear a mask. Situationally appropriate was discussed to include times when teachers need to see a student’s face for instructional purposes, such as in reading.
Will masks be provided?
The school system is procuring masks of various sizes.
Are masks subject to dress code?
Yes. Masks must not include political or inappropriate slogans or promote tobacco, alcohol or drug products.
Will students change classes?
Students will follow their regular schedule when community spread is low or moderate. During moderate spread, students may not go to special area classrooms (music, art, PE).
How will meals be served?
Meal service could vary by school, depending on cafeteria space. Kathy Hamby, school nutrition supervisor, said breakfast may be served “grab and go” for older students and in the cafeteria for younger students. At lunch, younger students may be served in classrooms, using disposable meal containers, and older students in small groups in the cafeteria, with social distancing.
What about extracurricular activities?
Extracurricular activities, including clubs and athletics, will be conducted based on guidance by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association or other governing bodies.
What about recess?
Recess will be held. Schools will have students wash their hands before and after recess. If community spread increases to moderate or high, recess would be staggered to reduce the number of children at recess at any time.
Will schools have special assemblies?
Not at this time.
What about visitors?
The school system will limit visitors to the schools. Visitors will be screened, including temperature checks and screening questions.
What other safety protocols will be in place?
Classrooms will be set up to promote social distancing as much as possible. Schools will have hand-santizing stations throughout the schools and frequent handwashing will be practiced. Schools will be cleaned and disinfected before reopening and employees are expected to clean and sanitize workspaces throughout the day as needed. Custodial staff will deep clean during their designated time, with special attention for high-touch surfaces and common areas.
SPECIAL-NEEDS STUDENTS
How will schools serve students with special needs?
Special education students all have Individual Education Plans, and accommodations this school year will be made on a case-by-case basis to address student needs. Parents should contact the special education department at Central Services.
What about therapy and other services?
Many providers can utilize telehealth services through Aug. 29 through an executive order by Gov. Bill Lee. If that is not renewed, some providers may continue to offer telehealth services. Efforts will be made to reduce the number of people going in and out of special-needs classrooms.
How will special-needs students utilize face coverings?
The school system has ordered face shields that come up from the neck and are clear in front. Clear masks have also been sourced for teachers, which will be important for teachers working with nonverbal students or hearing-impaired students.
STUDENT HEALTH
What health checks are required?
The school system asks parents to take their child’s temperature each morning and keep them home if they have a fever of 100.4° or greater. Parents are also asked to question children about possible exposure to the virus of any possible symptoms of illness, including coughing, shortness of breath, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, a fever of 100.4° in the past 72 hours, loss of taste or smell, or vomiting or diarrhea in the past 24 hours.
A child who has a fever or any symptoms should be kept at home.
What if my child has a fever at school?
All students will have temperature screenings when they arrive at school. Students with a temperature of 100.4° or higher will not attend class and parents will be called to pick up their child.
Students who present with a fever or other COVID-19-type symptoms during the day will be required to wear a mask and placed in a supervised area away from other students until their parent or guardian picks them up.
What is considered “exposure” to COVID-19?
The Centers for Disease Control defines exposure as being in direct contact of less than 6 feet for a period of at least 10 minutes with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Passing someone in the hallway would not constitute “exposure,” explained Marsha Polson, coordinated school health supervisor and nursing supervisor.
What should students do if they’ve been exposed?
CDC guidelines say students exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should quarantine at home for 14 days after their last contact. Students may return to school with documentation their illness was not due to COVID-19; two negative COVID-19 tests and symptom-free for 72 hours; or medical documentation the student has quarantined for 10 days and been symptom free for 72 hours.
Contact the school nurse for more details. They will assess students when they return to school.
How does quarantine impact attendance?
Students may attend online learning while quarantined if they have a note from their doctor. This includes students who have tested positive but have few or no symptoms.
TRANSPORTATION
How will buses operate?
Bus drivers will not take temperatures of students.
When feasible, students from the same household or bus stop will sit together.
Face coverings will be required, and hand sanitizer will be provided on each bus.
How will buses be cleaned?
The buses will be sanitized before and after each trip.
ONLINE LEARNING
What online learning options are offered?
The Cumberland Connect Online Program will be the virtual school platform for the county. Under this program, students remain enrolled in their home school and receive instruction from their teachers.
How do I sign up for the online learning option?
The school system is developing an application, due back by July 29. Those are available on the school system website, www.ccschools.k12tn.net, and must be returned to the Central Office, 368 Fourth St.
The application asks which school your child attends and their grade level. It also asks about internet service in the home and adult able to assist students during the day.
Who will review the applications?
A committee of Central Services employees and school administrators will review the applications.
Is the school system providing laptops for online learning?
The school system already provides laptops to students in grades 5-12 through its one-to-one technology initiative, now in its third year. The school system has said there are enough other laptops available in the schools to serve younger grades.
Is there an orientation for online learning?
Yes, students and parents/guardians must attend an orientation that reviews how to use the online learning management system and expectations for the students and parents.
What is the time commitment for online learning?
The state requires all students enrolled in the school system to receive 180 days of instruction with seven hours of instruction each day. Cumberland County extends its school day by 30 minutes each day to allow for a 13-day reserve of days for inclement weather.
Will attendance be taken?
Yes. Students must be online when scheduled for each class.
Will online grades be counted in student records?
Yes. Online learning will have the same academic requirements as in-person learning.
If school is canceled for inclement weather, will online classes meet?
No, if schools are closed, that will include the online learning option.
How will teachers teach the online classes?
The online learning platform will include a mix of direct instruction from the teacher and assignments. Teachers may use video to share lessons to online students as they are teaching in-person students.
What classes will be offered?
High schools will continue to offer electives, which are part of a student’s academic plan. Schools will also work to provide some online resources for art, music, and PE.
What about labs or hands-on learning?
Scott Maddox, supervisor of 9-12 instruction and Career and Technical Education, said there are resources for online simulation labs for many classes, including CTE courses.
Will online students get meal service?
Yes, the school nutrition program will provide meals for online students. However, those will be available at the school for pick up each day.
Can online students return to the classroom?
If parents and students determine online learning is not the best fit for their family, the student is already enrolled in their school and classroom. While the school system does not envision students going back and forth, there will be an option to change should families decide that is best.
What support will be offered to families?
Schools are working with various mentors who can support families in online learning.
FACULTY AND STAFF SAFETY
What protections are in place for teacher and staff health?
The Cumberland County Board of Education voted to require masks or face coverings for all faculty and staff in the school system.
What happens if an employee is sick or has been exposed?
All employees will go through daily health checks, including temperature and questions about symptoms or possible exposure. Employees who answer yes to screening questions will be asked to leave and go to the Cumberland County Health Department or their medical provider to be tested for COVID-19. They will not be allowed to return to work until test results are received or their medical provider confirms the illness is not related to COVID-19.
How will illness or quarantine impact employee sick and vacation time?
School system employees are considered critical infrastructure employees under the CDC guidelines. They get up to 80 hours of COVID-19 leave time under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This time is also available at a reduced rate when caring for a family member due to COVID-19. After that time has been used, employees will be charged sick time.
Will the school system require COVID-19 testing for all employees prior to the start of school?
The school system cannot require anyone to be tested unless there is reason to believe they have contracted a communicable disease. During discussion, it was also noted that a negative test for the virus only shows the person was not infected at the time of the test.
SCHOOL CLOSURE
What happens if the schools are closed again?
If high community spread results in closure of schools, students in third-12th grade will move to remote learning. Teachers will report to schools to provide instruction to remote students.
Students in pre-K through second grade will continue to report to school.
How will remote learning operate?
Assignments and instruction will be made using Google Classroom. Students will be provided devices for online learning through their school.
What if I don’t have internet?
If schools are closed due to COVID-19, assignments for households without internet service will be printed and provided to the student. Parents or guardians will be expected to arrange for picking up assignments and returning those to the school. Attendance and interaction will take place via telephone.
What about hotspots?
Hotspots are mobile internet connections that operate via cellular signals. The school system included purchase for hotspots in the CARES Act grant application. However, these systems may be limited by the cellular signal available at a residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.