Azure Flight Support, which manages operations at Crossville Memorial Airport, says business has been good.
After three years, the company is eyeing its contract renewal in May 2023, and they’d like a longer-term contract with the city before making investments in the facility.
Allen Howell, partner with the company, said, “We’re a little early asking for an extension of our contract, but because of the timing in the opportunity to make an investment in hangar space at the airport, a significant and long-term investment, we wanted to get this on the agenda.”
Azure Flight Support, based in Smyrna, TN, provides airport operations support and management at airports in Smyrna, Shelbyville and Cleveland, TN, in addition to the Crossville Memorial Airport.
Azure began as the city’s fixed-base operator in May 2019. At that time, they had four employees serving the airport.
Since then, the company has seen growth in maintenance business, fuel sales and flight training despite the challenges of the pandemic in 2020.The company received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the Small Business Administration that allowed Azure to maintain its staff.
“Once the economy started opening back up in the fall of 2020, since then it’s been a steady growth in general aviation, especially in Tennessee and Crossville,” Howell said.
The company has invested about $100,000 in equipment for its maintenance operations and parts inventory. It has also worked with the city to update the terminal with cleaning, painting and new furnishings.
“Today, when you walk into the terminal building, what you see is warm and inviting,” he said of the 1960s facility.
Flight training began in July 2019 with one aircraft. Currently, there are three training aircraft at Crossville Memorial Airport that are used daily, Howell said. In addition to purchasing the planes, upgraded avionics systems were installed to train pilots on new technology. He said plans are to update the training fleet over the next 3-5 years.
The company expects annual payroll of about $550,000 this year, with continued growth anticipated with hiring additional flight instructors and maintenance personnel.
“We have invested in our team, and we believe in growing our own talent,” Howell said.
That includes sending maintenance technicians to training to upgrade their Federal Aviation Administration certifications and to trainings offered by flight manufacturers to become a manufacturer-approved service center for Tecnam Aircraft, Diamond Aircraft and Continental Engines.
The company has also partnered with the school system for its high school aviation program. The grant-funded program allows high school students to earn a private pilot’s license at no cost to the student. The first students are completing their check flights this summer.
Howell said the company would like a contract term of at least five years with an option to extend another five years. Azure is also asking for a 10% increase in the management fee paid by the city to offset rising labor costs. Howell said costs have gone up 20%. The company does provide 6 cents per gallon of fuel sold back to the city.
Azure would also like to revise the contract to better reflect the services provided by the company.
The company is also interested in a long-term lease of land at the airport where they can build larger hangars. The lease would be separate from the airport management contract, Howell said, with a term closer to 30 years.
The company would build two hangars, one to support research and development for Whisper Aero and the other for a tenant looking to purchase a larger plane that cannot be served by existing hangars. Hangar space is limited with most airports with waiting lists. Wood said state funding to build hangars is a low priority for grants. Howell said most hangars in the future would likely be built with private funding.
A 2021 study by the Tennessee Department of Transportation found the Crossville airport supports almost $6 million in local economic impact, using data from 2019. The airport supports 43 jobs with a payroll of $2.26 million. Visitor spending contributed $823,000 in the area, the report said, with a total economic impact of $5.95 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.