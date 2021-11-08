At its October meeting, the Cumberland County Board of Education approved its federal programs budget of $10.5 million. Additionally, it approved federal grants for career and technical education and special education totaling more than $3.9 million.
One of the grants is providing state-of-the-art training and equipment that will allow a number of high school students to soar to new heights.
The grants will fund seven programs, five of which fall under special education and are budgeted for $2.8 million. Included is the IDEA Part B 901 (pre-K through age with special needs) program. Nearly $2.1 million is allocated for 6.35 teachers, 32 teaching assistants, behavior specialist, service coordinator, compliance coordinator, three bus attendants’ salaries and benefits and other associated expenses.
The other two programs funded by the grants fall under career and technical education. The one with the highest budget ($974,100) and profile is the Innovative High School Grant.
The program, which is being funded by a grant for the first time, focuses on aviation with classroom flight simulators and flight training. Writing the two-year grant was Scott Maddox, the district’s CTE director.
“We were looking for programs outside the box,” he said. “It’s so cool. We’ll have three motion simulators (Redbirds), one at each high school and another at the airport. The grant will pay for training ($8,000-$10,000 per student) from start to finish and getting a pilot license.”
Citing the rich aviation history of Cumberland County, Maddox built on the popular aviation class. The program is targeted toward economically disadvantaged students and includes 40 to 60 hours of flight time. Students will be selected by a committee and awarded scholarships. Maddox said the goal is to have 45 students and have the first fliers by Thanksgiving.
At the Nov. 3 contract committee meeting, Maddox told members the Cumberland County Commission has to approve the $974,100 budget for the program. Questions were raised over insurance coverage of students while flying in a plane. Board attorney Earl Patton said there is no coverage for students in an airplane. That prompted committee chairman Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, to state, “I don’t want any child going up in a plane until we have an insurance policy.”
Under a master flight training agreement the committee ultimately passed and sent to the school board, Azure Flight Support, which will provide the flight trading at its school at Crossville Memorial Airport, will provide coverage of liability to passengers against bodily injury and property damage. Parents will be required to sign off on their child’s participation in the program.
The 11x16 full motion simulators are priced at $80,000 each. In an effort to raise money to keep the program going once the grant runs out, Azure will lease the simulator at the airport.
Continuing the transportation theme, albeit on the ground, included in the APR IDEA B 902 (pre-K through age 22 with special needs) is $80,000 for a bus.
Under federal programs, Title IC is new, supporting high quality education opportunities for migratory children.
ESSER 1.0 and 2.0 funds are included in the federal programs budget. The ESSER 1.0 funds, per federal requirements, must be spent this year. ESSER 2.0 funds, totaling $5.8 million, must be used by June 2023; the district is reimbursed for all ESSER funds, which are related to preventing, preparing for and responding to COVID-19.
The ESSER 2.0 funds include $2.4 for HVAC replacement and upgrades. Boston continued to advocate having an outside professional evaluate the district’s HVAC systems snd perhaps suggest some cost-cutting measures.
At a previous meeting, Boston introduced a motion, which passed, requesting the district office make inquiries regarding an outside evaluation. Last Thursday, Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, reported they have contacted one option and are exploring others.
Early in the meeting, several parents of Homestead Elementary students addressed the board on traffic backups in the morning near the school that they said have resulted in a number of tardies for their children.
One parent said her son has five tardies this year due to the morning backup around the school, located on Hwy. 127, and suggested a traffic light at the triangle or turn lane on 127 going into Homestead Elementary. Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said that’s a Tennessee Department of Education issue given that Hwy. 127 is a state highway.
Another parent said one can use the shoulder of the road to get around traffic, but it’s only 8 to 10 feet wide and there’s the risk of running off the road. The parent told the board the heavy traffic makes it difficult for motorists to turn onto Hwy. 127.
Boston noted that when Pleasant Hill Elementary School had some traffic issues in the past, Bo Magnusson, director of emergency management and security for the district, went to the school to evaluate the situation and worked out a plan that resulted in improved traffic flow.
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said Magnusson could perhaps meet with Sheriff Casey Cox to discuss ways to improve the traffic flow around Homestead Elementary School.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said she’ll meet with Magnusson and work on the issue.
The board passed three policies that were passed on by the policy committee. They pertain to the virtual education program, personal and professional leave and substitute teachers.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, speaking at the last policy committee meeting, said it’s important to stay flexible regarding the virtual education program. Maxwell, speaking at the same meeting, said the policy allows remote teaching during a quarantine.
The board also discussed the Longitudinal Voluntary Pre-K study. Introduced by Vanderbilt University, the study measures the benefits of a pre-K program through questions given to high school sophomores and juniors whose parents agreed to participate.
Questions were raised by various board members on where the students will take the survey and, if it’s at home, will parents have any input. If the survey is done at school, Boston asked if parents would be informed of their child’s participation.
With a number of unanswered questions, the board agreed to table the issue until its next meeting.
