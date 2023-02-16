A fire destroyed the Avalon Center domestic violence shelter last week, but Executive Director Rachel Bruning says she and her staff are hard at work serving the community.
“We’re still here. Our services are still active,” Bruning told the Chronicle Monday. “If someone needs shelter, they need to call us.”
The crisis line, available 24-7, remains active at 1-800-641-3434.
The center’s domestic violence shelter sustained heavy damage in a structure fire Feb. 7.
Cumberland County Firefighters were called to the shelter around 8:30 p.m. to find heavy fire at the front of the structure. Jeremy Comer with the Cumberland County Fire Department said one room was fully involved and the fire had spread to the attic and another room.
“We had a good turnout,” Comer said of the fire response. There were six fire trucks at the scene, four coming from the main station on Livingston Rd., and 15 firefighters including full-time and part-time personnel and volunteers.
Comer noted the department received funding this year to add part-time personnel, which aided in the response that day.
Firefighters were on the scene until just after 11 p.m. that evening.
Comer said the fire has been ruled unintentional. It is believed the fire began in the area of the front porch or just inside the building.
“The fire department got there so quickly and put it out,” Bruning said.
The nine adults and six children staying at the shelter were all out of the building and unharmed. They are currently being sheltered elsewhere.
Bruning and others with Avalon were alerted to the fire alarm and also responded to the facility, checking on the clients staying there.
The local Red Cross representative responded, and neighbors and volunteers came to the scene to offer water and blankets and to provide comfort.
Bruning said they took the clients and children to the Avalon Center’s Second Chance Thrift Store to get clothing and other items they needed.
“Our donations are low at the store,” Bruning said.
Donations to the thrift store are appreciated, she said. The revenue from the thrift store supports the Avalon Center’s programs and operations. Those donations should be taken to the thrift store at 126 Cumberland Square, next to Big Lots, as there is no space at the Avalon Center office.
Monetary donations are also appreciated and can be mailed to Avalon Center, P.O. Box 3063, Crossville, TN 38557. Donations can be earmarked for the building fund, if the donor wishes.
Avalon Center has been providing services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault since 1984. While based in Cumberland County, they also serve clients in Bledsoe, Fentress, Morgan, Roane, Rhea and Van Buren counties.
Services include the Crisis Line staffed with trained staff and volunteers to provide immediate intervention and advocates to assist victims during a sexual assault exam, in interacting with the court system, and in accessing community resources or obtaining employment. They facilitate support groups and provide community education in a variety of settings.
Last year, Avalon served 2,000 clients overall, with only 200 needing the shelter services.
“It really is a small part of our program. It’s just the most critical part,” Bruning said. “Those people who come, they don’t have friends or family.”
Moving forward, Bruning said decisions will need to be made about a short-term rental for a shelter and long-term solutions.
“Do we rebuild? Or rent? Or buy? Those are the questions we’ve got to answer,” Bruning said.
