Necessity is the mother of invention.
At Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program, the COVID-19 pandemic has required staff to find new ways to serve their clients.
“We moved a lot of videos and support groups to Facebook,” Rachel Bruning, executive director, said.
Clients liked having that access, and it spread the organization’s reach through new likes and shares on social media.
The crisis line remains staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 1-800-641-3434 to speak with an advocate.
“We have seen an increase in calls since the pandemic started,” Bruning said, underscoring how vital the services are to maintain. “Our crisis line is still available. Our shelter is still available. We’ll find a way to provide those services as safely as possible.”
Bruning said staff continue to work with clients via text or phone to promote social distancing.
“The videos are reaching lots of different people,” she said. “But, you put it out there and you don’t always know who might need additional services.
“If anyone needs to reach out — we’re here.”
When nonessential businesses were closed, the organization’s Second Chance Thrift Store in the Cumberland Square shopping center, also closed. But donations were still coming in.
“Cumberland County is very supportive of nonprofit organizations,” Bruning said.
The office staff helped get the donations over to the thrift store, but with it still closed, buyers could see these hidden treasures. Then, they had an idea.
“We were already doing all this other stuff online, so we thought about doing an auction,” Bruning said.
They started with about 30 items on April 20. Everything sold.
Photos were posted to an album with the auction date as the title. Some items had a reserve price, others did not. Bidders commented on the photo with their offer. The next bidder had to increase that offer by at least $1.
When the auction ended, winning bidders were notified. Pick-up and payment takes place Thursdays and Fridays at the thrift store.
“It was really successful,” Bruning said.
So they did another auction, and another. Last week, the weekly auction grew to two auctions. Another auction went live Monday morning, and plans were for an auction Tuesday.
“Furniture and bigger-ticket items generate a lot of interest,” Bruning said of the types of donations sold in the auctions. “But it’s really a variety of things that people want to bid on.
“We haven’t had something put up that has not gone to a new home.”
Because the thrift store thrives on donations, the auction items all have a unique appeal.
“It’s stuff with a vintage vibe, and it draws people in,” Bruning said.
Household goods are also popular, as are clothes, decor and other items. The organization can make good use of household items as they help their clients move from the shelter to new housing.
Donations can be left outside the front door of the thrift store. Please consider dropping off when staff are present or calling ahead to ensure someone can take the items inside.
Like Second Chance Thrift Store on Facebook to take part in future auctions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.