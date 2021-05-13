The staff at Avalon Center Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program believes everyone deserves a life free from violence.
Their services help provide a lifeline for victims of domestic or sexual violence, with ongoing support to help survivors heal and thrive.
The organization began in 1984 as Battered Women, Inc., the first organization in the community to provide a safe haven for victims of domestic violence. It’s mission has grown since then to provide comprehensive services to all those affected by domestic and sexual violence. Its name changed to Avalon Center in 2002 to reflect the broad range of services offered.
Avalon Center serves Cumberland County and the surrounding communities in Bledsoe, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane and Van Buren counties.
Services encompass both emergency help, advocacy and ongoing support.
The crisis line — 1-800-641-3434 — is available any time of day or night with an advocate or trained volunteer available to provide immediate intervention that meets the needs of survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault.
Individuals fleeing domestic or sexual assault have access to emergency shelter. This shelter welcomes children, with a dedicated staff available. Avalon’s transitional housing program helps survivors in their search for a new home. Advocates can help survivors access community resources, such as housing or medical assistance, and assist in job searches and changing banking accounts.
Advocates can also assist survivors in navigating the court system. They can help in both civil and criminal court with assistance obtaining an order of protection or accessing the victim’s compensation fund. They also accompany survivors to law enforcement interviews and court appearances to provide their support.
Avalon Center also offers violence prevention programs for local youth. These programs include “These Hands are Not for Hurting,” “Gum in my Hair” and “Reaching and Teaching Teens to Stop Violence,” presented in local schools and to area youth groups.
The children’s program offers children the chance to take part in individual and group activities with a child advocate. These confidential sessions educate children on issues of domestic violence and sexual assault to help them heal from their own traumatic experiences. A weekly support group for children ages 5-12 impacted by violence allows children to interact with others who share similar experiences. A parent support program helps families create interventions and understand how abuse can impact a child.
Avalon also offers counseling and education for offenders in a group setting. Many of the participants are ordered to attend as part of court proceedings.
Avalon Center services are provided at no charge to the clients. The nonprofit organization accepts monetary and non-monetary donations to support its work.
Learn more at avaloncentertn.org.
