The U.S. Department of Justice defines domestic violence as “a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner.” Domestic violence can be verbal, physical, sexual, or psychological. Domestic violence can occur between heterosexual or same sex couples.
Parents or caregivers involved in a violent relationship may think that the fighting does not affect their children. Even children who do not see domestic violence are affected by the conflict in the family. Children may develop serious emotional and behavioral problems. These problems are not always recognized by their parents or caregivers. As a result, children do not always get the help they need.
When there is domestic violence between partners, there is often child abuse as well. Sometimes children get hurt accidentally. Children need to be assessed for their health and safety when domestic violence occurs.
Symptoms to watch out for in young children include:
• Anxiety or increased fear
• Depression
• Loss of interest in school, friends, or other things they enjoyed in the past
• Sleep problems including nightmares or bedwetting
• Increased aggression
• Anger
• Spending more time alone
• Fighting at home or at school
• Bullying or being bullied
• Changes in appetite
Symptoms to watch out for in adolescents include:
• Drug or alcohol abuse
•Skipping school
• Changes in peer groups
• New rebellious or oppositional behavior
• Declining grades
• Social withdrawal
• Depression or anxiety
• Loss of interest in school, friends, or other things they enjoyed in the past
At the Avalon Center’s Children & Youth Program, trained advocates work with children who have either witnessed or experienced domestic violence. Advocates are available to meet with these youth at school or at designated areas throughout the counties we serve. The goal of these visits is to provide support services by creating a safe place to express their feelings while learning important coping skills to deal with them.
The Children and Youth Program also has parent support in which advocates meet individually with the non-offending parent to provide education on how witnessing and/or experiencing abuse can impact a child and the family as a whole. Additionally, they provide support in helping the parent identify and create interventions that they can do at home, and that may help reduce the challenging behaviors of the child.
Our Child and Youth advocates work in the school system and in the communities by presenting age-appropriate programs that focus on providing information about healthy relationships, warning signs of abuse, safety, respect, bullying, conflict management, etc. Presentations are also available to school staff and community leaders.
All of the services listed above are free of charge and confidential.
