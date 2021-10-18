It looks like another pretty nice week of autumn weather across the area with only one day this week bringing a chance of showers. High temperatures will mostly range from the upper 60s to low 70s.
Temperatures dropped as low as 33 degrees in parts of the county on Sunday morning in some areas of the county. That low temperature is not predicted to get that low this week.
In the evening sky the full moon will be rising to the east to southeast. This moon is called the Hunter’s Moon.
Venus continues to be the very bright evening star to the southwest and Jupiter bright in the southern sky.
Persons with weather questions, can send emails anytime to weather1@charter.net.
